ESPN’s Signature MegaCast Presentation Returns for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T, Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show Headlines Alternate Offerings
- MegaCast viral sensation Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show hosted by Mercedes-Benz Returns to Roam SoFi Stadium Sidelines
- About 100 cameras, 100 microphones and leading innovation in SoFi Stadium
- ESPN Activates MegaCast for CFP National Championship TCU vs. Georgia
For the ninth consecutive year, ESPN will showcase the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T using state-of-the-art technology and deploying the network’s best innovation to showcase TCU vs. Georgia on Monday, January 9 at 7:30 PM Dutch time.
ESPN’s main broadcast will star the signature MegaCast production as ESPN offers 12 different presentations of the CFP National Championship Game on ESPN platforms. The dramatic College Football Finals from SoFi Stadium will be available in more than 160 countries thanks to ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.
Innovation reigns supreme on Main ESPN Telecast
SoFi Stadium will be the hub of ESPN’s Championship Monday innovation, including about 100 cameras covering every angle of college football’s biggest night. State of the art technology includes:
- AllCamcaptures the entire pitch, allowing for isolated shots at every player and activity on the pitch at all times.
- Pylon camerasat every corner of the end zone, with the backline cones now having the ability to pan, tilt, and zoom and cover a larger portion of the end zone than ever before.
- Skycam shows the action from above the field.
- View of the fieldvia cameras mounted on top of the officials’ caps.
- Line-to-Profitwill show the pylon camera at the first down line (low angle), which was crucial in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
- Virtual reality graphicsthat extend over the entire field and appear through several cameras at the same time.
ESPN’s camera complement includes special cameras on TCU head coach Sonny Dykes and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart at all times, as well as unique camera placements that provide a view of the teams as they take the field. The Goodyear Blimp provides aerial views of Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium.
More than 100 microphones will be placed throughout the stadium to capture the sounds of the match, the atmosphere of the crowd and enhance the broadcast of the match.
Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit Announce Ninth National Championship Together; Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath return to Report from Sidelines for the second season in a row
Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstraat will convene their ninth CFP National Championship, celebrating the end of their 27th college football season as a commentary team. Reporters Holly Rowe (Georgia) and Molly McGrath (TCU) will provide news and insight from the sidelines as McGrath and Rowe return to ESPN broadcast for the second consecutive year. Rowe covered ESPN Radio’s broadcast for the first six years of the championship.
ESPN rules analyst Bill Lemonier and sports injury analyst Marty Jaramillo will also cover Championship Monday. Former Big Ten umpire Lemonnier is a veteran of several major assignments, including several prestigious bowl games, as Jaramillo completes his rookie season with ESPN.
ESPN’s Ninth National Championship MegaCast Led by Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show hosted by Mercedes-Benz
The MegaCast fan favorite for the first time since 2019 field passreturns to the National Championship on ESPN2. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show hosted by Mercedes-Benz will provide entertaining, free-flowing commentary on the CFP National Championship Game anchored by Pat McAfee, which will roam the sidelines of SoFi Stadium. McAfee evokes the action from the unique vantage point accompanied by AJ Hawk, Darius Butler and Boston Connor Campbellas well as a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities and celebrities throughout the game.
ESPN’s MegaCast production includes four additional presentations on its linear platforms, five additional offerings available on the ESPN app, and a 4K feed.
Command centeron ESPNU offers a multi-angle presentation with player and team stats. The broadcast features four main video feeds, including the main broadcast from ESPN, Skycam, and photos of each head coach during the broadcast.
MegaCast mainstayAT&T 5GSkyCastreturns to ESPNEWS this year, highlighting the popular view from above the action and behind the attack on most of the plays. This unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternative viewing options and is readily available in multiple games each week. Each time the main broadcast shows a replay, replays are shown, without losing Skycam’s gaze. In addition, theSkyCamviewing option will also be available in 4K on Comcast, DirecTV, YouTube TV and Verizon.
The Spanish-language broadcast (ESPN Deportes) andHometown Radio(SEC Network and the ESPN app) remain staples of the MegaCast, with the All-22 viewing angle also available digitally.
- Hometown Radio(SEC Network and ESPN App)
Fans can listen to each team’s local radio broadcast, syncing their audio feed with ESPN’s presentation. This MegaCast feed is made possible in partnership with Georgia Bulldog Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD and the Horned Frogs Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD and WBAP.
- Georgia (SEC Network & ESPN App):Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley
- Further details on SEC Networks’ coverage from SoFi Stadium will be announced in the coming days.
- TCU (ESPN App): Brian Estridge, John Denton and Landry Burdine
- TCU (ESPN App): Brian Estridge, John Denton and Landry Burdine
- All-22(ESPN app)
Watch the game the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point high above the field of play. The angle allows the 22 players on the pitch to be seen at all times, allowing them to discern how plays are developing. Commentary is provided by the ESPN Radio broadcast.
ESPN Radio: Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge Name Together Seventh CFP National Championship, Ian Fitzsimmons and Kris Budden Report from Sideline
Sean McDonough calls his seventh CFP National Championship on ESPN Radio, along with analyst Todd Blackledge, which has called the CFP National Championship on the platform for all nine years. Chief ESPN Radio reporter Ian Fitzsimmons and ABC/ESPN reporter Chris Budden will be called from the sidelines of SoFi Stadium, featuring ESPN analyst and former SEC umpire Matt Austin contribute to the commentary. The radio broadcast is available nationwide on over 400 ESPN radio stations, the ESPN app, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.
ESPN Deportes delivers Spanish-language call
The game’s Spanish-language call will be available on ESPN Deportes, featuring Edward Varela, Pablo virus and Katia Catorena announcement of the action.
CFP Championship Game Pre-Game and Halftime Marching Bands on ESPN App
New for 2023, the halftime marching band performances of the College Football Playoff National Championship will be available on the ESPN app. The sights and sounds of TCU’s Horned Frog Marching Band and Georgia’s Redcoat Marching Band will be streamed live through the All-22 view.
ESPN and Cinemark are teaming up to bring CFP to the big screen
This postseason, thanks to ESPN and Cinemark, fans will be able to catch the biggest game of all, the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T, in select theaters across the US.More detail.
Full details of ESPN’s studio coverage of the CFP National Championship will be announced in the coming days.
