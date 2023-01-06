Tennis: Emma Raducanu explodes on ASB Classic court as injury fears Australian Open

The upset Emma Raducanu had to pull out injured against Viktoria Kuzmova after spraining her ankle. Photo / Photosport

Emma Raducanu was distraught after injury forced her to pull out of her ASB Classic second-round match on Thursday night, but says future plans, including competing at the Australian Open, will be assessed

the next few days.

The British star was also disappointed with the condition of the indoor courts used at the Auckland tournament after persistent rain made outdoor play impossible. He noted that they were incredibly smooth and slippery.

Raducanu appeared to awkwardly twist her left ankle towards the end of the second set, which was won 7–5 by Viktoria Kuzmova, after Raducanu had won the first set 6–0.

She called the physiotherapist at the change of ends before her foot was assessed and strapped. The 20-year-old attempted one serve, but didn’t move for the return, before walking to the net to concede.

The 2021 US Open champion was in tears as reality hit him and was still upset after the match.

It’s hard to accept, Raducanu said. I have done a lot of physical work in recent months and I feel good and optimistic. So to be stopped by a freak injury, rolling an ankle, is pretty disappointing. Also in the first week I thought I was playing tennis nicely.

The indoor courts have a different surface than the outdoor courts that are normally used for the tournament. They are faster, with a lower bounce and it is clear that they have less give.

The lanes were incredibly slippery, like they were very slippery, Raducanu said. So to be honest it’s no surprise that this is happening to anyone. It is beyond my control and after a very long day of waiting.

Emma Raducanu receives medical treatment for her ankle. Photo / Photosport

Raducanu was unable to provide an immediate diagnosis or an update on her Melbourne plans.

We will evaluate in the coming days and see what the next steps are, Raducanu said.

It’s a huge blow. Before the injury, she had looked good and had come through the first set. Kuzmova got back into the match, although the Briton paid a high price for converting just one of six break opportunities in the second set.

I had felt good, Raducanu said. I started very well in the first set. She came back in the second set. It’s actually just indoor tennis, the dynamics are completely different from outside.

But I feel positive about how it went and the setup I have now.

Raducanu understandably had mixed feelings about her Auckland experience. The weather had dampened her time here, as she diplomatically criticized some of the organization, but was also grateful for the public’s support.

Raducanu was the third match scheduled for Thursday, but did not take to the track until nearly 9 p.m. after the first match between Venus Williams and Zhu Lin started late and took more than six hours to complete, thanks to rain, and then a longer time to transition to the indoor lanes.

Overall, it’s been raining a lot this week, so I haven’t seen much, Raducanu said when asked about her experience here. And I thought, maybe certain aspects could have been organized a little better.

But overall I had a really nice support when we played outside and the crowd really made me feel welcome and at home.

Leylah Fernandez waves to the crowd after winning her first-round match against Brenda Fruhvirtova at the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

Third seed Leylah Fernandez was more relaxed about the inside lane experience, following a quick 6-0 6-1 victory over Austria’s Julia Grabher on 44 minutes.

Fernandez, world number 40, who had also played in doubles on Wednesday, said the impromptu solution was enough.

What we have is a field, a net and a tennis ball, Fernandez said. That’s all we need. And I’m just happy that we have the chance to play tennis and get the tournament going. It would have been more complicated waiting outside for another day, not knowing what the weather is going to be like, we have no control over the weather. So I’m just super happy that the tournament has these options and I was able to play my match and do well.

Fernandez had been virtually flawless in Auckland, albeit against two relatively unassuming opponents. She didn’t give up a break point opportunity in Thursday’s game, losing just seven points on serve and deadly off the ground against the world No. 82.

Fernandez did not expect such a simple passage.

“I’m just happy that the hard work I’ve put in over the past few months is paying off so far,” said Fernandez. I just hope I can maintain this level for the rest of the tournament.

Fernandez will face the Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure (number 95 in the world) in the third quarterfinal on Friday. In the first of the last eight matches, top-ranked Coco Gauff takes on Zhu Lin, before Kuzmova plays seventh seed Danka Kovinic. Friday’s scheduled action is completed by Karolina Muchova against Rebeka Masarova.