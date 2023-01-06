Lady Vols vs. Mississippi State Postgame Quotes

Pick up line…

“(I’m) excited about the win. You know, I thought this was a tough win to get. It wasn’t the prettiest, it wasn’t the smoothest, but I thought we were capable of doing what we had to do. do. We did really well on the boards. I thought if we needed buckets, we found buckets, and if we needed stops, we found them. Proud of our team for that.”

Rebound on the offensive

“Yeah, you know, we’ve been working hard on our offensive rebound production. Obviously we have a lot of players that can influence the game there, but Rickea (Jackson) and Jordan (Horston) and their athleticism, their speed to the ball , their speed from the ground and their size gives them a big advantage in that area. I also think they’re quite active offensively, and I think that makes them a little harder for the defense to box out.”

on Jordan Horston close the game

“It was 13 (points) and nine (rebounds), right? Thirteen and nine in the fourth quarter for her, and I think when we needed those buckets, she got them. I thought she was very aggressive getting into the coming up with paint, finding opportunities, you know, not so much settled there in the second half. Particularly in the fourth quarter, she could look really good. And she was pretty persistent. Once she blocked her shot, she came back and I think she gets a score for that in the end. I loved her relentlessness, especially in the fourth quarter.”

About improving the defense in the fourth quarter

“Yeah, I wasn’t particularly thrilled with our defense in the third quarter. We conceded four threes in the third, and that was an emphasis coming out of halftime. So we need to be better there; we’ “We need to get the scouting report translate better than we did today. But in the fourth quarter, we tightened it up. Jasmine (Franklin) made two or three really big plays on the defensive end – as did several of our players. Some go unnoticed with some of their plays. Jordan Walker did a great job defensively, especially on the stretch. I thought our communication was where it needed to be in the fourth when things got tight, maybe I want to see that next time in the third.

About takeaways from this game

“I think offensively we didn’t get as many touches as we needed. So if you look at X’s and O’s we have to be able to deliver the ball. We had some chances and just didn’t do that.” We can’t get it in and I think we can look back at the last five games and realize that’s a big part of our attack. We need to make sure that’s still being processed. And again, defensively we have to be able to translate the scouting report into game situations. We have to think a little ahead. I think our pace was a good part of the game, and then it wasn’t a good part of the game. We also need to find some consistency in our pace.”

on Jordan Horston

“Yeah I tell you what, in the fourth quarter I was a big cheerleader. I cheered loudly for her. She got me pretty excited and fired up when she got in there and got some of those boards and put-backs” She is a special player, there is no doubt about that. You know, she’s fun to watch, and at that point you just enjoy watching good basketball.”

On how the heavy non-conference schedule pays off at times like this…

“I don’t think we’ve lost balance in any of our SEC games. Even when our opponents are making runs, I think we’ve stayed pretty even. When we didn’t play well, I think we recovered pretty quickly.” think this is a little bit of a result of what we’ve seen in the past. I think our team is playing with a lot of confidence at the moment and they believe they can overcome mistakes. They can get it back on the other end, and that’s with offense or defense fouls. I think that’s part of it, but I don’t know if that confidence came from the beginning of the season, but they’re playing with that now.”

on Rickea Jackson get off the couch and change the game…

“Not in terms of how the game is played, but you just know she’s there. That’s a nice weapon to have, and she’s going to change the game when she comes in. The opponent will change what they are.” do when she comes into play. They watch to see when she goes in. We can put her in different places; we can do some different things while she’s there. She was able to influence the game in the first half.”

On how Rickea Jackson played her former team and how her teammates helped her through the game…

“I thought our team stayed together. I thought our team pulled together. Communication was good. I thought it was very positive. I thought we were low on energy a few times. I thought they picked each other up throughout that time. Not just for Rickea in that situation, but in general. Everything from my perspective that I saw was really positive.”

About what our shooting says about our offense continuing to play SEC teams…

“I thought the same thing when I looked at the stats. Obviously if you put 80 you get a really high shooting percentage; it wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t fantastic. I think we got a lot of possessions and the offensive from there achieved.” boards really made a big difference there in my opinion. The pace, possession and board game really took us to the 80.”

About the number of rematch points in the game…

“Yeah, we’ve been working really hard on our boards; that’s something we’ve emphasized. We just look different from what we did on the boards in November, and I’m proud of that. I think we have people who lock in and understand that’s got to be a big part of who we are and who our attack is. That helps you if you’re having a night of filming, or your attack isn’t 100 percent clicking. It gives you a chance to still put points on the board and take some pressure off your defense.”

About the team’s mentality to finish off an opponent when you’ve been leading the entire game…

“I think for our players we need to understand that all these little actions matter. Fourth, we would make a mistake. Whether that was a turnover mistake or a defensive mistake, I think that’s exactly where it gets a few more times played, and it might not get as tight as it was. That’s the game. They sit there and go, ‘Play a few more times, and it’s an even tighter ball game.’ The margin for error is so small. One play in the middle of the third quarter can result in momentum. You have to understand that when you’re there, every possession is precious, whether you’re on the offensive side or on the defensive side. . “

On how positive it is to have only eight turnovers against a team known for its steals…

“That’s a good number. That was a really good number, especially the way they play. As you said, they played that style of play. It wasn’t easy for us offensively, but we just didn’t have a lot of leeway.” revenue. Our mistakes today were probably more execution than actual decision making. We can clean up a few things there, we can clean up our execution a little bit better and then keep that revenue down; things could look a little nicer. “

On her message to the team for the upcoming SEC road races…

“For us I’ve talked about this a lot, we have to be consistent. You have to be consistent every night. Home, away, it doesn’t matter who you play against; it doesn’t matter what their record is. You have to play consistently That’s going to be important to us when we hit the road I think we have to be mature We have to be able to handle our business I thought we did that in Florida on the road We didn’t start the game well but we stayed balanced and got a good road win there. Hopefully our players are feeling good and we’ll try to carry some momentum over to Nashville.”

If she likes her players to repeat what she learns…

“Yeah! Let me tell you, that makes me so happy when they say the same things. Not just saying the same things, but when they actually word it exactly the same way. I know they’re listening. Even when they’re “I think they the understanding. I think they understand. It is the same. You hear it in practice. For me, that’s when I have an ‘aha’ moment. In practice, if I can hear them talking to each other and using the same language that I use and use the same phrases that the coaching staff use, you know you’re getting somewhere when you hear that. ”

On the importance of balance when playing a tough SEC schedule... "It's definitely important for us to keep our chemistry. Tess (Darby) coming to get those quick threes gets us all excited and gets our feelings going even more. And when Jordan (Horston)_ comes in and just does what she does, like all over the court, it just makes the game fun. We're really good at chemistry, and that's what I'm most proud of us for. You know, we have a lot of transfers and things like that, but I feel like there was a switch where we know where everyone's going to be and things like that." On what it was like playing against her previous team... "Again, we treat every opponent the same, but it was fun. Being able to play against people that you know, it's just fun. I was just having a great time." On what's changed within the team to put together their current win streak... "I would have to say our consistency in practice. You can just feel we're all focused. You can just feel that vibe in practice. We have a goal in SEC play. We came out and said SEC play started the season for us because, of course, we didn't start how we wanted to in the season. So I would say the new year's resolution is everyone being focused and locking in at practice. It is really so important."

On what prompted her current offensive streak... "Yeah, you know, it is all about a rhythm, but also my confidence - just having the coaches that get in the gym consistently with me that want me to get better, and also just their rebounding and helping me improve and add to my game. But right now, I'm really working on being more than just a three-point threat. But playing on a team with Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston that can do so much more, it just makes it really fun as a shooter, because they create so much space for me with just their presence on the court. So, it's really been fun." On Jordan Horston's ability to amplify her game in the fourth quarter... "You know, it's fun. Sometimes I have to remember I'm out here playing on the court, because I do get caught up in it. Just (saying), 'Let's go Jordy!' (I'm) just out there cheering her on. I think that's how she does get on a roll, it's just rallying around her teammates. Like Rickea said, it's just fun to play when someone starts going off. You're just staring, and it's like alright, let's keep it going. It's just so fun." On how having a tough non-conference schedule has benefited the team during SEC play... "Yeah, I definitely feel like the coaches putting us in that tough non-conference schedule during the beginning of the season (was beneficial). You know, it's like someone throws a press at us now, and it's like, alright, we got this... compared to Ohio State where we were just a little nervous about it. But yeah, those tougher games have really paid off, and I think this is where you're seeing it now, in this conference."

On the key to their offensively recurring success…

“We’re resilient, tough. We practice it in training. They know the recon report says box out. We just have to go down and box out, you know, no matter what.”

On the team’s reaction going into the fourth quarter…

“I felt like we were never upset when they wanted that run, so that’s what was going on for us. We know every good team makes runs, and we had to, you know, make them really short, stick together, keep executing. I feel like we were holding better towards the end and getting stops. But it gives us confidence knowing we’re disciplined and doing everything we’re supposed to do.”

on Rickea Jackson playing against her former team…