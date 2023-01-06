10 burning questions as the Tigers enter the offseason

LSU finished 10-4 in its first season under Brian Kelly.

It won the SEC West, but was quite beaten by Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

It recovered well enough to dominate Purdue in a 63-7 victory in the Citrus Bowl.

It lost some players to the NFL and the transfer portal, but it did better than some other teams in that regard.

The Tigers are still a program in transition as Kelly and his staff begin preparations for Season No. 2.

Here are 10 burning questions as LSU enters the off-season:

1. Who will be the starting quarterback?

OK, so this burning question isn’t exactly an inferno. Jayden Daniels is coming back for his senior season after a really good 2022, and he thinks he can hold the job in 2023.

But Garrett Nussmeier battled Daniels in the final preseason camp for the starting position, before playing poorly in overtime in an early Southern defeat.

Nussmeier played much better in the SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia and the Citrus Bowl win to Purdue. He’s a strong No. 2, and if he keeps improving, who knows?

2. Will all quarterbacks return?

It seems more likely as Nussmeier seems more willing to return after taking advantage of opportunities at the end of the season.

Freshman Walker Howard will redshirt and has plenty of time to earn his shot, though freshman Rickie Collins will add to the competition for positioning on the depth chart.

3. Will Kelly shake his wand?

There has been speculation at the end of the season that Kelly might make changes to his staff.

The special teams were regularly plagued by major disruptions, so Coordinator Brian Polian, who also serves as the recruiting coordinator, was the main target of outside criticism.

But Kelly was pretty straight after the Citrus Bowl by saying he’s pleased with everyone on the staff. So the answer is no.

4. Will the Tigers miss Kayshon Boutte?

Not really.

He never regained the form he had before suffering an ankle injury midway through the 2021 season.

Kelly criticized his practice habits early on, but Boutte seemed to take the criticism positively. After a poor start to the season, he contributed – but not dynamically – throughout the stretch.

Late last month, Kelly announced that Boutte would not be available for the Citrus Bowl, but had enrolled at LSU for the spring. A few hours later, Boutte announced that he was going to the NFL. So the Tigers aren’t sad to see him go.

The wide receiver depth was on display in the Citrus Bowl, with plenty more talent arriving at the position for 2023.

5. Can I mothball my DBU T-shirt?

No.

For the second consecutive season, Kelly will have to rely heavily on newcomers to fill the secondary. Four key defensive backs have opted out or become ineligible, and this season’s cornerbacks that have no impact will return.

LSU has 6 freshmen and 2 transfers entering secondary. The unit could turn out just fine – as it largely did this season.

But the DBs will not be the signature position on this team in 2023.

6. Do the Tigers have a running back they can use?

No.

They have a good group of running backs in John Emery II, Noah Cain and Armoni Goodwin, plus 2 incoming 4 star recruits.

But it’s likely that the running backs will be used in 2023 as they were in 2022 – a commission approach, with multiple players able to take the lead from week to week.

That’s not necessarily bad.

7. Who will wear No. 7 next season?

Wide receiver Malik Nabers made a compelling case during the Citrus Bowl.

He caught 9 passes for 163 yards and 1 touchdown and completed both passes he attempted for 50 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown toss to Daniels.

As long as he handles the offseason and preseason as Kelly expects, it’s hard to imagine Nabers not being selected to wear the prestigious jersey – although LB Harold Perkins Jr. could give him a run for his money.

8. Is there enough depth on the defensive line?

Not at this time.

The defensive line did not develop as deeply and effectively as expected this season. That was in part due to the loss of star tackle Maason Smith to an injury that was at the start of the opener at the end of the season.

Subsequently, BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye and Jaquelin Roy retired from the Citrus Bowl to focus on the NFL Draft.

Smith’s return will be significant and Mekhi Wingo will return. Younger players such as end players Zavier Carter, Quecy Wiggins and Saivion Jones, as well as tackles Jacobian Guillory, Tygee Hill and Bryce Langston should be able to handle bigger roles.

Between the freshman class and the transfer portal, 7 new linemen will join the Tigers.

This question can be answered differently in September, because one of the main projects of the off-season will be developing a deep rotation of the defensive line.

9. Who will be the defensive leaders?

Good question.

A healthy Smith will definitely be on the list, as will Perkins. Safety Major Burns will qualify, as will linebacker Greg Penn III.

Others are expected to appear between now and the fall.

10. Who is the odd one out between the 3 young tackles?

Maybe nobody.

The arrival of 5-star recruit Zalance Heard to join Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr. – 2 freshmen who not only started but excelled this season – creates one of the more intriguing storylines heading into the 2023 season.

Heard is confident and he recently suggested he will not be kept out of the starting line-up. Maybe he’s good enough to move 1 of the veterans in. Perhaps he turns out to be able to start within himself. Maybe Kelly and offensive line coach Brad Davis decide to essentially go with 3 starters and rotate them.

But that trio, and the return of experienced internal players, will provide a much better offensive line than Kelly began his tenure.