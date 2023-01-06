Pegula stuns tearful Swiatek as USA take lead in United Cup semi-final





Iga Swiatek was left in tears as Jessica Pegula stunned the world No. 1 on Friday before Frances Tiafoe gave the United States a commanding lead over Poland in the semifinals of the inaugural United Cup. Less than two weeks before the Australian Open, Swiatek had no answer to the Americans’ powerful serve and searing returns, crashing 6–2, 6–2 in a 71-minute draining defeat in Sydney. I’ve raced against her a lot in a lot of different conditions, but I felt these were definitely the fastest conditions, said World No. 3 Pegula. I thought I did really well playing aggressively, serving smartly and returning really well. Tiafoe, No. 19 in the men’s world, then put the United States on the verge of Sunday’s final as he passed Kacper Zuk 6-3, 6-3. Tiafoe was initially supposed to play Daniel Michalski, but he pulled out due to illness. READ ALSO – Tata Open Maharashtra: Rare all-Dutch final coming up With the roof closed at the Ken Rosewall Arena on a rainy day in Sydney, Swiatek lost their first seven points only to be broken to fall 40-0 in the next game. She woke up at 1-1 but again lost focus and was broken twice more to allow the first set in 39 minutes. Another early break for Pegula in the second set put Swiatek behind again and she had no way back against a player in sparkling form. Massive blow It was a huge blow to Swiatek ahead of the Australian Open after coming into the match as favorite after a dominant 2022 that saw her beat Pegula four times, including at the French and US Opens she won. Statement made @JLPegula opens Team USA’s Semifinals with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Team Poland’s Iga Swiatek.#UnitedCuppic.twitter.com/paBZApd2DS — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 6, 2023 Tiafoe was also on top form, got off to a fast start and never looked back. Although Zuk put up some resistance, especially early in the second set, he was unable to stop the attacking American, who is now a combined 7-0 in singles and mixed doubles at the tournament. My level is pretty high, it’s been that way for a while, Tiafoe said. I believe I am playing the best tennis of my life, just having fun on the court. Jess (Pegula) is an incredible player and after that I was like, yeah, I have to come out and put on a show for you guys. The final two singles matches Taylor Fritz v Hubert Hurkacz and Madison Keys v Magda Linette are on Saturday prior to a mixed doubles rubber if required. The team tournament started with 18 countries, but has been reduced to four after six days of round-robin matches in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney. Poland, USA and Greece all progressed to the final four as city winners, along with lucky losers Italy. Greece, led by top-10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari, will take on an Italian team led by Matteo Berrettini and Martina Trevisan on Friday night.

