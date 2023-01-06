Gymnastics opens Friday 2023 campaign in Pitt for Keystone Classic





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania gymnastics team will kick off the 2023 season in western Pennsylvania for the second annual Keystone Classic hosted by Pitt on Friday nights at 7 p.m. Other teams participating in the event along with the Panthers include Penn State and Temple. 2023 Keystone Classic | Penn, Pitt, Penn State and Temple Friday January 6 | 7pm | Fitzgerald Veldhuis | Pittsburgh, Pa.

Watch: ACC Network Extra, ESPN+ | Live statistics Quaker Note Meal *The Quakers are delighted to bring back four captains for the 2023 season, all four key contributors to a 2022 campaign that saw Penn win the inaugural Gymnastics East Conference (GEC) crown. The captains are juniors Kirsten Belkoff (Ray), Rose DeBarbie (Vault), junior Sarah Kenefick (floor) and senior Sarah Penuela Wermers (Bars). *Penn also returns 2022 NCAA qualifier McCaleigh Marr , who scored a 9.775 in her beam routine at NCAA Regionals in Norman, Okla. She tied for 19th place with a pair of Arkansas gymnasts (Amanda Elswick and Kalyxta Gamiao). At GECs in March, Marr finished with the highest score on balance beam (9.950) to tie her best season and break the program record. She became the first Penn gymnast to qualify for NCAA Regionals since 2018. * Nine gymnasts earned a total of 17 All-GEC honors last season with Belkoff (Vault), DeBarberie (Vault), Sydney Kraez (Safe) Isabel song (Vault), Marr (Bars and Beam), Kenefick (Floor) and Emma Davis (Floor) collecting first team honors. * It was a record day at the last meeting of the regular season on March 13 last year when the Quakers recorded their best team score in program history at the University of Maryland Quad, with a score of 196,225. It was also the highest score ever recorded by an Ivy League program. The Red and Blue finished in fourth place behind George Washington and the Terrapins. *Penn finished last season just short of claiming his second straight Ivy Classic title with a score of 194.125 to finish in second place. Yale took home the trophy with a 195.050. Now a junior Kristen Kuhn was the Ivy Classic Co-Champion in the uneven bars with a career-high score of 9.900. The Quakers will again be seeking their 14th Ivy Classic title in 2023. * The Quakers have quite an impressive freshman class this year, all with great potential to help the team defend the GEC title. Which include gymnasts Skylar Kerico , Marisa Lassiter , Carly Oniki , Alyssa Rosen , Alisha Werlen and Samantha Wu . *Lassiter was named “Underrated Freshman to Watch” by College Gym News in late December. The native of Waldorf, Md. qualified for JO Nationals in 2022. * For the second consecutive preseason, Penn was selected as the Gymnastics East Conference (GEC) preseason favorite in a preseason poll released in December. The Red and Blue led the poll with 60 points and five of a possible eight first place votes. #FightOnPenn

