SCG rain curse strikes again, Sydney again, cricket news 2023

Cricket fans donning pink shirts and dresses huddled under the trees outside the SCG, desperately hoping to avoid the rain.

Inside the venue, spectators retreated to the understructure of the Victor Trumper Grandstand as puddles formed around the field plaza. At the border rope, four miserable security guards shivered from the cold.

It has become an all too familiar sight for the New Year’s test. Pink Day, one of the most celebrated occasions on Sydney’s sporting calendar, has once again been blighted by miserable weather.

The capital city of New South Wales is, for whatever reason, peppered with rain every summer during the first week of the calendar year. Six of the past seven Tests at the SCG have been interrupted by rain, with four of those matches ending in a draw.

In 2016, just 11 overs were bowled in the middle three days of the New Year’s Test against the West Indies, a particularly dire affair.

As revealed by cricket statistician Ric Finlay, 26 days of Test cricket have faded after Friday in Sydney, comfortably the most for Australian venues.

According to ABC meteorologist Thomas Saunders, 64 percent of test cricket days in Sydney have rained over the past eight years.

Rain has become almost common for the annual event, even the SCG covers have their own advertising, with a large NRMA Insurance logo plastered on the tarpaulin.

Last summer, the late Shane Warne called for Sydney to scrap the New Year’s Test altogether due to the city’s poor weather, suggesting the SCG should host the season opener instead.

The weather will be better than the first week of January, Warne said on Fox Cricket.

It just always seems to rain in the test match. It’s such a beautiful location, such a beautiful city, imagine if the tourists, and every opposition team, came here to Sydney and had 10 days in port and relaxed, got ready and then played the first test in Sydney in instead of the fourth Test always in the new year, maybe it’s time for a change.

I know Australia don’t want to lose that first Test match in Brisbane, but the Brisbane Test match hasn’t been that well attended either. While maybe Brisbane could be the New Year’s test match and Sydney could be the first.

Some Sydney cricket fans might welcome a change in schedule. The New Year’s Test has become synonymous with dead rubbers, matches where the outcome is irrelevant because the series has already been decided.

The SCG has hosted 16 dead rubbers since 2000. No other venue in the world of cricket has hosted more than 10.

However, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley quickly dismissed any suggestions that the SCG test should be moved out of the traditional time slot.

It is an iconic event on the sporting calendar, people plan their entire holidays around it. We saw more than 30,000 people come out yesterday, Hockley told SEN on Thursday.

Especially now with the pink Test in its 15th year and the positive impact. So much is happening on the ground, but of course we all want to see as much play as possible.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> During a rain delay, a fan sits under an umbrella. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Glenn McGrath on Jane McGrath Day. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, installing a roof is also not a viable solution.

A roof on the SCG is physically impossible as it is an old stadium and you really need to reconstruct the whole stadium to make provisions for a roof, Venues NSW Chairman Tony Shepherd told me. CODE Sports this week.

We were so used to it given Sydney’s unpredictable weather. It’s not the end of the world.

You just put up with it in Sydney, that’s how it goes. We just put up with it, work around it.

The third and final Test between Australia and South Africa looks set to end in a draw; 57 overs were lost on the first two days due to rain and bad light, while the third day could be abandoned altogether.

Usman Khawaja was stranded overnight at 195, agonizingly short of a first Test double century. Unfortunately for the Queenslander, it may be in Australia’s best interest to press charges.

The last Australian opener to score a double century with the SCG was Sid Barnes in 1946.