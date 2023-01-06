Martina Navratilova says she has throat and breast cancer





Martina Navratilova, one of the most dominant players in tennis history, said this week that she had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer had recurred, a double blow she hoped to overcome through treatment. Navratilova, 66, said in a statement her website that she planned to begin treatment this month for stage 1 throat cancer, which was discovered after a biopsy of an enlarged lymph node in her neck. Navratilova said she noticed the enlarged knot last fall at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, where she and Chris Evert were honored. The prognosis is good, Navratilova said in the statement, adding: The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds very well to treatment.

HPV, or human papillomavirus, is a leading cause of throat cancer and is sexually transmitted. It is believed that about 70 percent of oropharyngeal cancers are tumors of the back of the throat, base of the tongue and tonsils, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said there are about 3,500 new cases of HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancer diagnosed in women and 16,200 in men each year in the United States. Navratilova said in the statement that while she was undergoing testing on her throat, a suspicious shape was found in her breast, which was determined to be early-stage cancer, totally unrelated to throat cancer. Navratilova was also found to have non-invasive breast cancer in 2010 and underwent a lumpectomy and six weeks of radiation. In an article published on Tennis. com on Monday she said: This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I hope for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, she added, vowing to fight on. Navratilova said on her website that she would not be covering the Australian Open for the Tennis Channel later this month, but hoped to join the network via Zoom from time to time.

Navratilova, who played her first Wimbledon in 1973 as a 16-year-old and won 18 Grand Slam championships, received a lot of support with the revelation that she was battling cancer again. Among those who wished her well was Evert, a former rival and also an 18-time Grand Slam champion, who revealed in January 2022 that she had an early form of ovarian cancer. Evert, who was undergoing chemotherapy, announced in May that she was cancer-free, with a 90 to 95 percent chance that it would never come back. Thinking of @Martina today and supporting her journey, as she did mine, with love and prayers, Evert, 68, wrote on Twitter. This is a woman who faces challenges with strength and resilience. You got it, Martina! Tennis great Billie Jean King called Navratilova as brave as she is strong. She has fought this battle before and she is in our thoughts and prayers, she wrote on Twitter. Navratilova, an outspoken and wide-ranging social media commentator, expressed her gratitude for the support. Needless to say my phone and Twitter are both blowing up so I’ll say it again – thank you all for your support and I’m not done yet :), she wrote on Twitter. Xoxoxo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/04/us/martina-navratilova-cancer-diagnosis.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos