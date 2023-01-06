Fantasy Hockey – Notable lineup changes in January

It’s been quite a strange week in the NHL already, and we’re barely halfway through. While several prominent forwards return to action – many for the first time this season – one club is making headlines for moving away from an experienced winger, at least at big league level. So, here’s a look at this week’s attention grabbing notes, viewed by U.S favorite fantasy lens.

Max All “Patched” Up

Naturally, he recovered ahead of the initial timetable. Why should we have anticipated differently? You, me, and any other common lump would have taken more than six months to recover from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. band aids? Five is enough, thank you. Now the hottest hockey team not based in Boston is about to benefit from the inclusion of one of the league’s most dynamic goal scorers in its lineup. If not Thursday, then quickly. Regardless of the exact whendeft fantasy managers must strike now. First by grabbing the sniper if possible – it remains confusingly available in over 78% of ESPN.com competitions – and then by fallout analysis. As recently discussed on this forum by my colleague Sean Allen, Pacioretty will no doubt replace a winger in Carolina’s top six. The question is who exactly?

Top liner Seth Jarvis is an option. If coach Rod Brind’Amour so chooses to put things right, Jarvis himself – a fringe asset in the deepest fantasy leagues – is the lesser problem. Instead, I would expect Pacioretty’s two new linemates – center Sebastien Aho and winger Teuvo Teravainen – to benefit immediately. Teravainen in particular, who has endured an unusually mundane campaign so far. Appearing in just 60% of ESPN.com competitions, the 28-year-old would earn new interest as the former Knight/Canadien’s running mate.

Another option is to leave the number 1 line alone and alternatively put Pacioretty in a second unit with Martin Necas, now in centre, facing winger Andrei Svechnikov. That would result in Paul Stastny falling into the bottom six – again, not a beating fantasy issue – but, more importantly, increase the value of Necas. Skating between Svechnikov and Pacioretty could only work in favor of the young forward. As of Thursday morning, Necas remains available in nearly 20% of leagues across ESPN.com’s fantasy hockey spectrum.

Eichel logs in again

Unlike Pacioretty’s accelerated race back to full fitness, this absence lasted longer than predicted. However, after missing nearly four weeks with a lower body injury, Jack Eichel is finally expected back in the Golden Knights lineup. Wednesday’s practice session suggests Eichel will fit in the middle on a scoreline that includes Reilly Smith (drafted in 52.6% of ESPN.com competitions) and Nicolas Roy (1.1%) against the visiting Penguins. This fresh configuration is good news not only for Smith’s (and few Roy’s) fantasy managers, but also for those who invested in Michael Amadio (3.0%). For now, the 26-year-old looks poised to continue on a top unit with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone, plus the No. 1 power play with Eichel. Amadio has five goals and four assists in his last seven games, so why mess around? At least until/when production dries up.

Capital gains

We should be getting a picture of Washington’s new (again) and improved top-six in no time, with Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom expected to make their healthy debuts any time in the 2022-23 season, presumably by committing to to close in on Alexander Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and TJ Oshie (probably) within that half dozen group up front. So a burning question remains: who is the sixth? Does the privilege remain with Conor Sheary (8.6%)? Or Dylan Strome (30.5%), shifted to the left outside the center spot? Inquiring fantasy minds will want to know, which means managers should pay close attention to the Capitals’ refreshed look in the coming days.

The Vrana Affair

In the strangest twist of the week, Jakub Vrana (34.0%) remains a member of the Red Wings after being placed on waivers (a surprise move for many) and then erased, unclaimed (also an arguable surprise).

I’m not going to get into the possible why/how Vrana drew zero tangible attention from other organizations, or the motive for throwing him on waivers in the first place – that action belongs to other analysts with more insight.

But from a fantasy standpoint, I’ll advise you cut him from your roster immediately, unless he’s adorned with an excess of IR spots (and he’ll continue to remain IR-enabled.) The 26-year-old could linger in the AHL for a while , especially if the rest of the club remains relatively fit. Why else would you put him on waivers? Hey, maybe him is doing return sooner rather than later, continuing his 0.82 points/game pace as a (historically part-time) Detroit forward. Also, maybe very much not. Instead, link your fantasy cart to current top player Michael Rasmussen (4.8%), or Tyler Bertuzzi (44.6%), who will return shortly, or, better yet, a scoring winger from another club who actually numbers on the table is the NHL now.

Kane’s injury

Is he or not? Hurt, that is, and if so, how badly? At the time of this being fought out, the Blackhawks take the coy route of justifying Patrick Kane’s absence from practice as “maintenance”. It is said that he has been bothered by a lower body injury for a few games. The one Chicago forward worthy of being placed in most fantasy leagues – and nowhere near the degree he was years ago – Kane isn’t worth keeping long-term if this condition is anything to go by. Ideally, his fantasy managers hope not only for good health, but also for a trade elsewhere (and soon). Both seem still in the cards – just keep an eye out. As for the current state of Chicago’s top line, Max Domi centers Tyler Johnson and AHL call-up Lukas Reichel. Selected 17th overall in 2020, Reichel shows promise but is likely to need some seasoning after playing just 11 games in 2021-2022, and one so far this season.

Around the NHL