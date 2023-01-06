Sports
No. 21 Washington begins 2023 Collegiate Gymnastics season at Super 16
LAS VEGAS The No. 21 seeded Washington Huskies will be one of the first teams to take the podium this gymnastics season. The GymDawgs will take part in the first session of the inaugural Super 16 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas tomorrow, January 6 at 2 p.m.
The event will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and streamed live on the FoxSports app. Live statistics are available at meetscoresonline.com.
Washington will battle Southern Utah, Fisk University and the University of North Carolina in Session 1.
POWER OF THE PAC-12
Washington was ranked 21st in WCGA’s preseason poll and was selected to finish sixth in the Pac-12. All eight Pac-12 gymnastics programs begin their seasons with a Top-25 WCGA ranking.
This first Super 16 event marks the start of a stacked 2023 schedule for the Huskies, who will face eight opponents who finished in the Road to Nationals Top-25 rankings at the end of the 2022 season (UCLA, Stanford , Oregon State, LSU, Arizona State, Florida, Utah, and Minnesota).
All four meetings at Alaska Airlines Arena this season are against ranked opponents, including No. 10 UCLA (January 21), No. 14 Oregon State (February 4), No. 17 Stanford (February 20) and No. 24 Arizona State (February 26).
GYMERS TO WATCH
Fifth year Brenna Brooks and junior Skylar Killough-Wilhelm were named to the inaugural Pac-12 Gymnastics Preseason Watch List.
Brooks has a wealth of experience under her belt as she enters her fifth season. She earned a season-high 9,925 on beam a season ago as she helped the GymDawgs earn their highest regional score in program history to close out the 2022 season after competing on beam, beam, and floor drills and scoring a season-best on safe.
Killough-Wilhelm earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors on beam during the 2022 season, as well as Pac-12 Honorable Mention in the all-around. Killough-Wilhelm was in the top 20 in the country on beam all season, while also placing sixth on beam and 10th on bars in the conference.
RETURNS
The GymDawgs welcome 11 returnees: sophomores Ashley Bloom, Deiah Moodyand Lana Navarro; juniors Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, Taylor Russonand Gabriel Wickman; seniors Morgan Bowles, A Weiss (graduate student), and Kennedy Davis (red shirt senior); and fifth year Amara Cunningham and Brenna Brooks.
NEW FACES
There are seven newcomers in the GymDawgs 2023. Hadley Roberts, a graduate transfer from Lindenwood University, along with seven freshmen. Roberts was coached by head coach Jen Llewellyn at Lindenwood for her first three years of eligibility before Llewellyn took over from Washington in 2022.
freshman Emily Innes, Caitlin McWilliams, Do Nguyen, Olivia Oppegard, Emma Schradyand Lilly Tubbs joined the 2023 squad in the fall.
SEASON 2022 IN OVERVIEW
The Huskies finished the 2022 season with an 8-8, 1-5 record in Pac-12 conference action. Washington excelled on the home floor where they were 4-2.
Head coach Jen Llewellyn enters her second season as leader of the Washington Huskies. Llewellyn, along with assistant coaches Cody Llewellyn and Jeffrey Langensteinled the GymDawgs to their all-time high at Regionals in the 2022 season, where they faced No. 5 Alabama, No. 12 Michigan State and BYU.
Washington finished with a final team score of 197.175, the second time the Huskies broke the 197 mark on the season.
The score was second to a score of 197.275 earned by the GymDawgs at home to No. 4 Utah on February 21, 2022.
Washington earned its spot in the NCAA Regionals with a score of 196,400 in the Pac-12 Championships that propelled them to an NQS of 196,550, the sixth-highest NQS in program history. Washington’s 196.400 placed them just behind UCLA’s 196.95 in session one. The Huskies placed sixth overall and Utah won the game with a 198,000.
NEXT ONE
The GymDawgs extend their early season road trip to West Valley City, Utah on Saturday, January 14, where they face No. 10 UCLA, Minnesota and Boise State in the Wasatch Classic. The action starts at 2pm PT.
For more information about the UW gymnastics team, follow @uwgymnastics on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.
