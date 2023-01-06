Sports
College Football Rankings 1 to 131: Finals Overall 2022, Conference
College Football News 2022 college football rankings for all 131 teams after season ends, overall and by conference.
College Football Ranking: Finals 2022 1-131
CFN 2022 Ranking: Final
Rankings by conference
Next we do the CFN Formula Rankings – taking the opinion out of the mix and relying solely on what happened on the field and the strength of the records.
This is about what we think at the end of the 2022 season, here’s our ranking of all 131 teams based on a mix of believe, evidence, eye tests and mostly head-to-head – if possible.
(And yes, the top spot will be solidified after Monday night.)
131UMass (1-11)
Regular season final standings: 131
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 130
130Nevada (2-10)
Regular season final standings: 130
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 100
129 New Mexico (2-10)
Regular season final standings: 129
2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 122
128 State of Arkansas (3-9)
Regular season final standings: 128
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 121
127 FIU (4-8)
Regular season final standings: 127
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 127
126 USF (1-12)
Regular season final standings: 126
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 92
125 State of Colorado (3-9)
Regular season final standings: 125
2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 93
124 Louisiana Technology (3-9)
Regular season final standings: 124
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 99
123 Charlotte (3-9)
Regular season final standings: 123
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 119
122 State of Texas (4-8)
Regular season final standings: 122
2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 118
121 Hawaii (3-10)
Regular season final standings: 121
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 107
120 Northern Illinois (3-9)
Regular season final standings: 120
2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 101
119 Akron (2-10)
Regular season final standings: 118
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 128
118 ball record (5-7)
Regular season final standings: 117
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 125
117 Western Michigan (5-7)
Regular season final standings: 116
2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 81
116 ULM (4-8)
Regular season final standings: 116
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 126
115 Central Michigan (4-8)
Regular season final standings: 115
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 109
114 Temple (3-9)
Regular season final standings: 113
2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 98
113 UNLV (5-7)
Regular season final standings: 112
2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 112
112 UTEP (5-7)
Regular season final standings: 111
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 104
111 Kent state (5-7)
Regular season final standings: 110
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 114
110 Northwest (1-11)
Regular season final standings: 108
2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 67
109 Rice (5-8)
Regular season final standings: 109
2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 120
Lending Tree Bowl: Confederate Miss 38, Rice 24
108 Florida Atlantic (5-7)
Regular season final standings: 107
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 103
107 ancient reign (3-9)
Regular season final standings: 104
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 110
106 University of Miami (6-7)
Regular season final standings: 105
2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 102
HomePlace Lenders Bahamas Bowl: UAB 24, University of Miami 20
105 Bowling Alley (6-7)
Regular season final standings: 103
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 124
Quick Lane bowl:State of New Mexico 24, Bowling Green 19
104 State of New Mexico (7-6)
Regular season final standings: 114
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 129
Quick Lane bowl:State of New Mexico 24, Bowling Green 19
103 Colorado (1-11)
Regular season final standings: 100
2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 62
102 South Georgia (6-7)
Regular season final standings: 92
2022 CFN Pre-Season Ranking: 117
Camellia Bowl: Buffalo 23, South Georgia 21
101 State of Georgia (4-8)
Regular season final standings: 94
2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 95
NEXT: CFN 2022 College Football Ranking: Final Top 100
|
