Now Gen vs Past Gen: Sinner hits with 99 year old in Adelaide | ATP tour
Jannik Sinner didn’t drop a set this week on his way to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1. But Kyle Edmund and Thanasi Kokkinakis weren’t his only opponents.
The Italian enjoyed a Now Gen vs. Past Gen fight at the ATP 250 event on Wednesday, where he struck with 99-year-old Henry Young, who will face 98-year-old Ukrainian Leonid Stanislavskyi in Melbourne on January 11 of the Centurions, part of the Tennis Plays For Peace charity event.
“Obviously it’s a pleasure. It was a real pleasure for me to watch a man of 99 play incredible tennis, with so much strength and willpower to stay on the court – yesterday was also hot -,” Sinner told ATPTour.com. “I know that he is [playing] a very important game to raise money in Melbourne, so it’s obviously a pleasure for me to play with him.
“I wish him all the best, not only on the tennis court, but also off it, which is the most important thing. It was a lot of fun.”
Special moment to hit with Henry today, 99 years old and #1 in the world! Henry will play 98-year-old Ukrainian Leonid Stanislavskyi at the Rod Laver Arena next week to raise money for people in Ukraine. Both are an inspiration to all of us! Good luck #ClashOfTheCenturions pic.twitter.com/91FUz1JX80
— Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) January 4, 2023
Sinner added that Young told him he started the sport at age 70.
“It’s really nice to see people who are a bit older trying new things as well,” said Sinner. “He hit really well to be honest. The high balls, which are usually very heavy, were very, very easy for him. He doesn’t look 99 years old yet. He moved great, he had a lot of fun hopefully and I wish him well very best.”
The Italian continues his tournament on Friday when he takes on American Sebastian Korda for a place in the last eight.
