Sports
Early goals take boys’ hockey to first win of the season
(January 5, 2023) The boys hockey team jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening period of their New Year’s Eve home game against Barnstable on Saturday and held on to their first win of the season 3-2.
“They had to take that win and it makes it even better because it was against a team like Barnstable. Barnstable are a big team, they’ve got good players and they’ve proven themselves today, they really have. I’m very proud of them,” said coach Jack Moran.
Nantucket (1-3) survived a strong attack from the Red Hawks in the second and third periods, but goaltender Griffin Starr kept the Whalers in the game with 25 saves, including several in the final 2:12 to take a lead from to secure one goal after Barnstable drew his goalkeeper for the extra skater.
Gryphon stood on his head. Griffin was the star of the game as far as we’re concerned,” Moran said. “He held them there when it had to be done. They had some weird fits and he did everything he had to do. I can’t praise him enough. Perfect, perfect game from him.”
Nantucket opened the scoring midway through the first period after Starr made a save and hit the loose puck into the corner where Jack Billings gained possession and slid to the center of the ice. The Red Hawks defenseman struggled to handle the puck and Ryan Davis took control and scored on a breakaway.
“He was muffin it so I just went for it and then picked my spot. It felt good and I think the guys loved it,” Davis said. “(Before the game) I told the coaches I’m going to score today and they said do it early and keep going.”
The Whalers added two more goals in the first period with less than two minutes to play. Colby O’Keefe found Jeremy Jenkinson from behind the net, who put the ball away
puck into the near post, and less than a minute later, Billings sent a slap shot through traffic to the back of the net.
About a minute before the second Nantucket goal, the Red Hawks nearly had a chance to tie the game with a breakaway before Soren Edwardes rushed from the other side of the ice to avoid a shot at the net, using his skate to knock the puck away from Barnstable forward Ian Devito .
The freshman defenseman then started giving and going with Billings leading to Edwardes carrying the puck all the way onto the ice for a shot at the net.
“The boy is incredible,” Moran said of Edwardes. “For a little boy, and I don’t mean that badly, he has a lot of growing to do and he’s only going to get better. Until To see him play like this now, it’s just amazing, and I can’t wait to see him next year. He’s great already, but what size? Unstoppable. He’s so good for the position he’s playing and he’s smart, he has a great ice IQ.”
The Red Hawks pressured Nantucket in the second and third, he scored once in each period, but Moran said he was pleased with the Whalers’ response after conceding the second goal.
“One thing I noticed a difference today was they didn’t hang their heads. They went right back out there and she started going hard and fast to protect the score,” he said.
Nantucket was scheduled to host Old Rochester on Wednesday, too late for this edition of Sports. The Whalers will also host rival Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday before traveling to Dennis-Yarmouth on Monday.
