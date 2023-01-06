Global Racquet Sports Equipment Market Report Through 2031 – Including Donnay, PowerAngle, Karakal, and Maus Feres – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Racquet Sports Equipment Market By Product Type, By End User, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” report added ResearchAndMarkets.coms offer. The global racquet sports equipment market was valued at $176.8 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $272.4 million in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. Racquet sports equipment are utilities or aids that are useful in the practice of sports activities. An increase in fitness awareness among consumers and a rapid rise in per capita disposable income are expected to drive demand for sports equipment. Moreover, the decrease in the participation of the young generation in sports activities hinders the market growth. Rising consumer interest in leisure activities other than sports such as movies, music concerts, virtual gaming and others is restraining the growth of the market. Conversely, an increase in the participation of various organizations in donating this equipment to emerging sports enthusiasts and athletes from poor financial backgrounds is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. For example, Sports Gift, Let’s Play It Forward, Global Sports Foundation, and One World Play Project are some of the well-known organizations that support the sports equipment donation process. Thus, the increase in the distribution of sporting goods through an online retail platform is expected to boost the market growth in the near future. The sporting goods market is rapidly approaching the pre-COVID stages due to the economic recovery in most emerging economies, and a stable growth rate is expected over the forecast period. The resumption of sports activities and easing of international sports travel restrictions are the major factors behind the recovery of the sports goods and apparel market. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the racquet sports equipment market after the COVID-19 forecast period. Consumers are becoming more health conscious due to work-related stress and lifestyle disorders. For example, the increase in the number of health-conscious consumers has led to a strong demand for sporting goods, including racquet sports, which in turn promotes the growth of the overall market. In addition, the rise in the trend of outdoor sports is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, continuous innovations in product categories particularly contribute to the growth of the market. E-commerce or online store is a huge platform that is growing at a tremendous pace worldwide. Consumers of all ages, including Gen X, Millennial or Gen Z, prefer to shop in e-stores. This is attributed to the fact that online shopping is more convenient compared to shopping in brick and mortar stores due to the increasing number of retailers focusing on e-commerce making it more convenient for consumers. In addition, an increase in the penetration of the Internet and an increase in the percentage of the population leaning towards online shopping is expected to provide the racket equipment manufacturers with potential opportunities to sell their existing and new products through an online platform, making them readily available for consumers and increasing consumer awareness about their products. Main benefits This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimates and dynamics of the Racquet Sports Equipment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing opportunities in the Racquet Sports Equipment market.

The market research is provided along with information on key drivers, constraints and opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers to empower stakeholders to make profit-driven business decisions and strengthen their network of suppliers and buyers.

An in-depth analysis of the racquet sports equipment market segmentation helps to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The top countries in each region are mapped based on their revenue contribution to the global market.

Positioning of market players facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear insight into the current position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional and global Racquet Sports Equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies. Main market segments By product type Rackets

Tennis

Racket ball

Squash

Badminton

Paddle tennis

Balls

glasses

Racket bags

accessories By end user By application Badminton

Racket ball

Squash

Tennis By distribution channel Hypermarket

Specialty shops

Ecommerce

Others Per region North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA Main players in the market BABOLAT VS SA

YONEX CO.,Ltd

HEAD OF SPORTS

Volkl Ski International, GmbH

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

an american sports company

Pacific Holding GmbH

Solinco Sports

donnay

Power Angle LLC.

Karacal

Maus Ferres

Authentic Brands Group

ROW Inc.

Nike Inc.

Counter Strike Table Tennis For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyaqvw

