River Hawks Stave of Maine for 72-70 win





LOWELL, Mass. Graduated student Everett Hammond (Silver Spring, Md.) recorded a game-high 20 points to lead the UMass Lowell men’s basketball team (14-2, 2-0 AE) to a closely contested 72-70 victory against Maine (6-8, 0-1 LR) on Thursday evening. The River Hawks led by 13 at the start of the second inning, but the Black Bears made it a two-point game with just under five minutes left, 63-61. A two-handed stroke by junior Max Brooks (Waldorf, Md.) and a senior jumper Ayinde Hikim (Washington, DC) kept their squad up front and accounted for the team’s final field goals of the night. Hammond and Hikim then cleared crucial free throws in the dying seconds, making a buzzing three for Maine irrelevant to the outcome. “It’s good to win tonight against a much improved Maine team that has a different look and feel,” said Head Coach Pat Duket . “They kept coming at us and didn’t give up. They changed their defense and tried to keep us out of the rhythm. We need to get more contributions. We need to get five or six guys in double digits. Overall I’m happy with the win against a really good Maine team and we have to keep getting better. Judge and classmate Connor Withers (Manassas, Va.) They scored 15 points each on the night. Withers went 5-for-6 from beyond the arc, while Hikim added six assists. Senior Karim Abdoul Coulibaly (Bamako, Mali) led the team on the boards during the performance with eight rebounds. The Black Bears scored four of the first six points of the night, but the home side quickly settled in and used an inside-out three from Hammond to spark a run of nine unanswered runs that gave the River Hawks a five-minute run after halftime. lead of 11-4. the match. However, Maine followed with a 10-3 run to erase the difference and tie the board at 14-14 midway through the period. The teams switched baskets and tied three more times in the first before Hikim unleashed a 13-2 River Hawk run. The spurt included a trio of threes from Withers to complete a perfect 5-for-5 from long range in the half to send the home side top of the break, 38-29. UMass Lowell scored seven of the first 10 runs at halftime, thanks to a layup from Brooks and a triple from junior Quinton Mincey (Upper Marlboro, Maryland). The River Hawks kept a buffer of at least eight points until Kellen Tynes and Peter Filipovity put the Black Bears within five, 51-46, with 11:46 left to play. Maine continued to press and was able to narrow the difference to one, 55-54, with less than eight on the clock. Hammond drove to the hoop to keep his side in front, though it was another one-point game two minutes later. The River Hawks responded with a jumper from Hikim before Hammond went full field to make it a two possession game. Kristians Feierbergs would knock down a timely three for Maine, putting the visitors back within a bucket to set up a thrilling final five minutes. The River Hawks return to action on Sunday, January 8 when they visit UAlbany for a tip at 3 p.m.

