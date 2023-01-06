Sports
New Zealand vs Pakistan, score, Ish Sodhi, fielding, highlights, video, Kerry OKeeffe, latest, updates
Pakistan started disastrously by losing two wickets without scoring on Thursday after New Zealand set them an audacious target of 319 to win the second Test in Karachi.
Skipper Tim Southee dismissed opener Abdullah Shafique with the second ball of Pakistan’s second innings before Ish Sodhi bowled night watchman Mir Hamza in the last over of the fourth day.
Smith doesn’t know how long he will play. | 01:34
At the end, a shocked Imam-ul-Haq was in the crease without scoring and the home side needed 319 runs for victory, or eight wickets in hand to hold on for a draw.
Sodhi’s wicket from Hamza came amid a unique field environment from the Kiwis, with everyone around the wicket.
Fox Crickets Kerry OKeeffe was amazed by it and hopes to see similar field setups in the future.
It warmed the clams of my heart, like a spinner, OKeeffe said Fox Sports News.
I see leg spinners bowling in short form without slipping and trying to get an edge from a right-hander.
To see everyone jostling the batter, that’s Test cricket to me. That’s where a wrist spinner excels, not bowling four tight overs.
More power for the captain [Tim Southee] and Ish Sodhi for setting up that field. I hope we see a lot more of it in the next ten years.
Long live Test Cricket!
Smith celebrates tons with…chainsaw? | 00:59
A loss would be their third defeat at home in a season, having lost 1–0 to Australia and 3–0 to England earlier in the year.
No team has chased more than 314 to win a test in Pakistan, which the home team took against Australia in Karachi 1994.
New Zealand declared their second innings ten minutes from closing time at 277-5 after Michael Bracewell hit a career-best 74 not out and Tom Blundell 74.
The pair turned the game around on their match-turning 127-run fifth wicket stand.
Pakistan had control of the game as New Zealand struggled at lunchtime to go 128-4 from 76-1, removing Tom Latham (62), Kane Williamson (41) and Henry Nicholls (five).
But Blundell, dropped on 21 by wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed on spinner Abrar Ahmed, penalized the home side with seven boundaries and a six before going out on Agha Salman.
Bracewell, whose previous best of 49 was against England earlier this year, was also dropped on 59 by Sarfaraz on Salman.
In the post-lunch session, New Zealand lost three wickets in the space of 50 balls and 14 runs.
Smith passes Bradman with 30th Test ton | 05:01
Latham was cleverly caught on a misplaced tap on the short center of the wicket by fast bowler Naseem Shah’s Abrar Ahmed.
With the total unmoved at 114, Ahmed trapped Williamson leg-fore in the next round.
Hasan Ali had Nicholls caught soon after as New Zealand lost three wickets off 50 balls for 14 runs.
Field umpires Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar had a terrible day with three of their decisions reversed.
New Zealand got a shock in the second over of their innings when Mir Hamza Conway bowled on his first delivery.
It was the first time Conway fell without scoring in his 12-match Test career.
Pakistan wasted two leg-before referrals to Williamson as the batsman was on seven and nine, while Latham reversed a decision against him on 36 all off Ahmed.
To start the day, Pakistan were dismissed for 408 after adding just one run to their overnight tally, in response to New Zealand’s 449 first innings total.
Spinner Ish Sodhi had trapped last man Ahmed for nothing, leaving centurion Saud Shakeel stranded on the other side.
Shakeel was undefeated at 125 after a marathon-packed 493-minute resistance in the crease, hitting 17 boundaries in his first hundred.
Spinner Ajaz Patel finished 3-88 and Sodhi 3-95.
The first of the two-game series, also in Karachi, ended in a draw.
