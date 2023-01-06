Emma Raducanu: Emma Raducanu: What’s next for the tennis player if she sustains an ankle injury just 11 days before the Australian Open?





Emma Raducanu pulled out of the round of 16 match at the ASB Classic on Thursday due to an ankle injury that comes just 11 days before the Australian Open. Britain’s No. 1 played indoors against World No. 134 Viktoria Kuzmova from Slovakia due to heavy rainfall. While she took a 6-0 lead in her first set, she rolled her ankle towards the end of her second set and lost 7-5. She was moved to tears as she left the field and retired from the game after a medical timeout. Emma Raducanu’s latest injury comes after she ended her 2022 season early due to a wrist injury in October. However, she got off to a flying start this year with a 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory over Czech Linda Fruhvirtova on Tuesday. Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is battling two cancers at the same time Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is battling two cancers at the same time Her career Martina Navratilova is a former professional tennis player born in Czech-American. She is often regarded as the greatest tennis player of all time. Titles Navratilova has won a total of 59 major titles, including -18 singles titles, 31 women’s doubles titles and 10 mixed doubles titles. Cancer Navratilova was treated for breast cancer in January 2010. Now, a few days ago, she was diagnosed with throat cancer (stage one) and breast cancer again. Discovery and treatment Navratilova discovered a lump in her breast that was diagnosed as breast cancer after the test.

Stage 1 throat cancer was also discovered after a biopsy. Now she was preparing for the quarterfinals in her first WTA Tour event of 2023 but had to retire due to injuries. But what’s next for the 20-year-old tennis star? After the ankle injury, Raducanu had indicated that it was difficult to take. She also revealed that she had done a lot of physical work and was feeling optimistic, but being held back due to an ankle injury was quite disappointing. According to reports, the first signs the 20-year-old showed in Auckland after the injury indicated she was in good shape and looking forward to the Australian Open. But her future in the first major tennis event of the year still remains uncertain as any minute ligament damage in her ankle would destroy any hope of playing in Melbourne. Earlier this week, ahead of Thursday’s incident, Raducanu had expressed her optimism about playing tennis fearlessly. Frequently Asked Questions: Why did Emma Raducanu stop at ASB Classic?

Why did Emma Raducanu stop at ASB Classic?

Emma Raducanu retired from the eighth finals of the ASB Classic due to an ankle injury.

After the ankle injury, Raducanu had indicated that it was difficult to take.

