US achieves wild victory vs. Sweden for bronze medal world junior hockey





HALIFAX, Nova Scotia Chaz Lucius completed a hat-trick in overtime as the United States defeated Sweden 8-7 on Thursday to win the bronze medal at the World Junior Hockey Championships. Lucius ended the 3-on-3 overtime when he tagged a backhander over goalie Carl Lindbom. Cutter Gauthier had two goals and Logan Cooley, Ryan Ufko and Hughes also scored for the Americans, who lost 6-2 to Canada in the semi-finals on Wednesday night. It’s not the game we want to play in, said Lucius, a Winnipeg Jets prospect with the Manitoba Moose. But overall it’s an unforgettable experience. Filip Bystedt equalized for Sweden with 21 seconds remaining with his second goal of the match. Oskar Pettersson, Leo Carlsson, Milton Oscarson, Liam Ohgren and Noah Ostlund also scored. On Wednesday, the Czech Republic rallied to beat Sweden 2-1 in extra time. Kaidan Mbereko was the winner in goal for the United States, stopping 14 of 16 shots in the third period and overtime. Trey Augustine conceded five goals in twenty shots in the first 40 minutes. Lindbom made 28 saves. Update Olympic Games The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation said Thursday that he wants a decision on NHL participation in the 2026 Olympics by spring 2024. IIHF President Luc Tardif told reporters at the World Junior Championships in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that the parties involved would have two years to prepare for the Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that it’s probably a reasonable timeline to make that call. I’m optimistic, but everyone has to make an effort to be there, Tardif told the Canadian Press and others at the event. You must have the same rules as the other athletes. We are not a travel agency. We are organizing a competition. The league and its players’ union have agreed to compete in 2026 after skipping the past two Olympics, if they can strike a deal with the IIHF and the International Olympic Committee. The NHL did not participate in Pyeongchang in 2018 after the IOC refused to pay travel and insurance-related costs, as it had on five previous occasions from 1998-2014. If we discussed directly with the players where the players want to go, we would find a way, Tardif said. But it’s more complicated than that. NHL players were scheduled to leave in 2022 before pandemic-related schedule disruptions caused them to pull out. They have not competed in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi. The NHL and NHLPA planned to host a Hockey World Cup in February 2024, but that got out of hand due to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, and they announced in November that another attempt would be made to host the event in 2025 to hold. Tardif said the IIHF is not a fan of the World Cup taking place in February because of the potential impact on European competitions and how close it would be to the organization’s men’s world championships to be held in May, during the NHL playoffs. That’s a big deal for us, Tardif said. We prefer August, September, October. The last World Cup of Hockey was held in Toronto in September 2016. Owners’ NHL is eager to avoid that timing, preferring February, when players are already in shape and the sports schedule in North America is clear, with the NFL season over.

