Panther wrestling rolls past Wyoming for Schwab’s 100th win





Wyoming (0-3/0-3 Big 12) vs No. 13 UNI Wrestling (3-1/1-0 Big 12) CEDARFALLS, Iowa — UNI Wrestling picked up a few pins from Kyle Biscoglia and Parker Keckeisen as the Panthers opened the home double season with a 33-3 rout of Big 12 opponent Wyoming at the McLeod Center on Thursday night. Victor also served as head coach Doug Schwab ‘s 100th double win as UNI head coach. Schwab, who has managed the Panther Train since the 2011-2012 season, ranks 4th in the program’s history behind Dave McCuskey who won 102 duals from 1931-50. UNI took victory in 9 of 10 bouts headlined by Biscoglia’s third pin of the season against Darrick Stacey in one minute and 28 seconds at 133 pounds. Keckeisen also picked up his second pin of the year in the second period against Guillermo Escobedo, coming 4 minutes and 5 seconds into the second period. Derek Holschlag earned the surprise of the night with a 4-3 decision over #9 Jacob Wright, securing a late takedown in the third period with just 12 seconds left. The win marks Holschlag’s first win of the season and the highest win of his career. At 165 pounds, #10 Austin Yant went undefeated this year, earning his 60th career win with a 4–1 decision over Cole Moody, extending the longest winning streak of his career to 11 consecutive bouts. #7 Get Happel recorded 3 takedowns as part of a 6-4 decision over Job Greenwood for 141 pounds while #12 Colin Realbuto grabbed 4 takedowns in a 10-3 decision against Chase Zollman for 149 pounds. Realbuto is now 4-0 in doubles this season. #13 UNI 33, WYOMING 3 RESULTS (Intermat/FloWrestling Ranking) 125| Kyle Gollhofer (UNI) Dec. Garrett Ricks (WYO), 6-3 133| #12/15 Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) pinned Darrick Stacey (WYO), 1:28 141| #9/7 Get Happel (UNI) Dec. Baan Greenwood (WYO), 6-4 149| #12/14 Colin Realbuto (UNI) Dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO), 10-3 157| #27/NO Derek Holschlag (UNI) Dec. #10/9 Jacob Wright (WYO), 4-3 165| #10/14 Austin Yant (UNI) Dec. Cole Moody (WYO), 4-1 174| #30/HM Hayden Hastings (WYO) Dec. Carson Babcock (UNI), 4-3 184| #2/2 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) pinned Guillermo Escobedo (WYO), 4:05 197| Noah Glaser (UNI) Dec. Quayin Short (WYO), 5-1 285| #14/13 Tyrell Gordon (UNI) Dec. Bricklayer Thing (WYO), 5-1 NEXT ONE UNI goes to No. 10 Missouri, the reigning Big 12 Conference champions. The action kicks off January 8 at 4:30 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri. Fans can watch FloWrestling with a subscription. Mizzou returns eight of his nine NCAA qualifiers from the 2021-22 season, led by 165-pound NCAA National Champion Keegan O’Toole. The Tigers have three two-time NCAA All-Americans in Keegan O’Toole, Rocky Elam and Brock Mauller. The Tigers also return Noah Surtin (125), Allan Hart (141), Jarrett Jacques (157), Peyton Mocco (174) and Zach Elam (285) from last year’s tournament lineup. The Tigers have nine wrestlers in the top-20 of their weight class and six in the top-10.

