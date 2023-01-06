Asian Cricket Council hits back at Najam Sethi for his comments about Jay Shah





The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has hit back at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi for his comments about Jay Shah. The ACC’s response came a day after Sethi played a sarcastic joke at BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for unilaterally announcing the two-year calendar of the Asian Cricket Councils.

On Thursday, Shah, in his capacity as ACC Chairman, announced the 2023 and 2024 itinerary on his Twitter handle with the major Asia Cup posted in September this year, although the detailed itinerary and host country have not yet been announced . The ACC said in an official statement on Friday: “It has become known to us that PCB Chairman Mr. Najam Sethi has made a comment about the ACC President unilaterally making the decision on finalizing the calendar and announcing the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed an established and fair process. The calendar was approved by the development committee and the finance and marketing committee at a meeting on December 13, 2022.” In the statement, the ACC further said: “The calendar was subsequently communicated to all participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22, 2022. While responses were received from certain member boards, none were comments or proposed changes have been received from PCB. In view of the above, Mr. Sethis’s comments on a social media platform are baseless and are strongly denied by the ACC.”

