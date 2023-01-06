Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh is hit with NCAA charges





If Jim Harbaugh does indeed stay with Michigan Football for 2023, he will apparently be dealing with a Level I violation of NCAA rules, according to his statement Thursday afternoon. The Free Press has confirmed that Michigan is expected to receive an official notice of impeachment from the NCAA shortly, accusing the program of four Level II violations that constitute more than a minimum but less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage are deemed under a description passed in 2019 and Harbaugh himself with a Level I violation a serious violation of conduct that seriously undermines or threatens the integrity of college sports, according to the guidelines. HARBAUGH ‘SPEAKS’:On Michigan football future: ‘I expect’ to be back, ‘no one knows what the future holds’ CARLOS MONARREZ:Jim Harbaugh holds all the cards, but here’s why he shouldn’t leave Michigan for NFL The penalty for the Level I violation that the Free Press has learned is for Harbaugh lying or deceiving NCAA investigators would be personally charged against him, and could include a one-game or multiple-game suspension. Harbaugh’s contract, which runs through 2026, includes a clause that allows UM to fire the coach without owing him any money. But that wouldn’t come until the NCAA’s investigation is complete. Rumors have been swirling about Harbaugh’s future ever since the Wolverines lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. He has reportedly been approached by the Denver Broncos and has spoken with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about their openings as head coach. The Athletic reports that if he is offered an NFL job, Harbaugh is willing to take it. Last winter, Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, but after failing to get the head coaching job, he told the Free Press that he was committed to helping Michigan win a national championship. On Thursday, about an hour before the Athletic’s first report of NCAA violations, Harbaugh released a statement doubling down on his comments from last month and stating that he expects to be the coach at Michigan next season. But he also said he wasn’t quite sure what the future holds. Yahoo! Sport was the first to sign up that Harbaugh was dealing with a Level I violation. The Free Press confirmed that the Level II infractions are for recruiting infractions and having too many coaches working with players.

