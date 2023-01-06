Tennis: ASB Classic loses second seed as Holger Rune withdraws from tournament

The ASB Classic has taken a hit on the men’s field as world No. 11 Holger Rune retires from the tournament.

The Danish star would enter the tournament as second seed behind Norwegian Casper Ruud, but will now not appear at the Auckland tournament. Instead, Rune has headed straight to Australia to begin his preparations for the Australian Open on the practice courts later this month.

Rune’s departure from the tournament, confirmed by his manager to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, means Cameron Norrie becomes the second seed, with American JJ Wolf taking his vacated spot.

The two special exemption spots spared in the men’s draw are also unoccupied, meaning French veteran Richard Gasquet and Serb Laslo Djere will also compete in the main draw.

It is the latest blow to what has been a less than ideal return for the Auckland tournament, where the women’s draw was heavily impacted by the wild weather and some matches were forced to be played indoors with no fans in attendance. That solution could well be necessary during the men’s tournament, which starts on Monday, with more wet weather for the week ahead.

The move to the indoor court had to be made in order for the tournament to be played on the established schedule, but this is one that several players have expressed concerns with the limited courts available meaning the days can be extended and the surface play outside.

On Thursday 2021, US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to withdraw from her match against Viktoria Kuzmova after suffering an ankle injury late in the second set. Raducanu won the first set of the match 6-0, lost the second 5-7 and finally had to give up.

It’s hard to accept, Raducanu said. I have done a lot of physical work in recent months and I feel good and optimistic. So to be stopped by a freak injury, rolling an ankle, is pretty disappointing. Also in the first week I thought I was playing tennis nicely.

The tracks were incredibly slippery, if very slippery. So, to be honest, it’s no surprise that this is happening to anyone. It is beyond my control and after a very long day of waiting.

Her comments come in response to second seed Sloane Stephens, who noted that moving from an outside court to the smoother, lower bouncing indoor courts was like playing two different tournaments, given the difference in playing surface.

However, not all players shared that opinion when approaching the indoor solution. Leylah Fernandez, number 3, felt the wet weather alternative was up to standard.

What we have is a field, a net and a tennis ball. That’s all we need, Fernandez said.

I’m just glad we have the chance to play tennis and get the tournament going. It would have been more complicated waiting outside for another day, not knowing what the weather is going to be like, we have no control over the weather. So I’m just super happy that the tournament has these options and I was able to play my match and do well.