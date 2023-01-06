Union returns to ECAC Hockey Play with Home Series featuring #17/18 Cornell and Colgate

This weekend

After capturing the University of New Hampshire to close out 2022, Union opens the 2023 calendar year with #17/18 Cornell and Colgate.

Union’s last time out

Union picked up a pair of non-conference wins over Hockey East foe UNH on December 30 and 31. Union took a 3-0 lead in game one with Owen Farris , Chris Theodore and Josh Nixon , all of whom find the back of the net. The Wildcats fought back to tie the score going into the third. John Prokop scored his first collegiate goal on the power play in the last frame to win the match.

Prokop struck again in the second game of the series with a goal just 2:34 into the game. Liam Robertson and Mason Quick scored goals in the opening stanza to give Union a 3–0 lead after 20 minutes. Liam Devlin pocketed two for the Wildcats in the second period, but Union held on for a 3-2 win. Kyle Chauvette earned his first collegiate win on his first start at Messa Rink.

With the sweep of the Wildcats, Union improved to 7-1-0 on home ice this season.

Exploring the Big Red

After finishing the 2021-22 season in the ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals, the Cornell Big Red are starting this season 8-5-1, including a 5-3-0 record in conference play. The Big Red are undefeated in their last three games, beating Dartmouth 1-0 on December 3, and finishing an 8-4 win and a 3-3 draw against AIC last week.

All 22 skaters who played for the Big Red this season have scored at least one point. Cornell is led by junior Gabriel Seger who has 10 points (2-8-10) in 12 games. The former Dutchman enters the weekend with a streak of three race points. Seger and Zach Tupker (3-3-6) are the top two in the circle for Cornell, winning 60.1% and 60.7% of their draws respectively.

Mitchell Travis anchors the defense with 23 blocked shots and seven points (4-3-7) in 14 games.

Sophomore netminder Ian Shane is first in the nation with a 1.53 GAA and eighth with a .926 savings percentage. Shane is 7-4-1 on the season with a pair of shutouts against nationally ranked UConn on November 26 to claim the Frozen Apple and against Dartmouth on December 3.

Exploring the Raiders

The Raiders concluded the 2021–2022 season with a trip to Lake Placid for the ECAC Hockey Semifinals, eventually losing 3–1 to Quinnipiac. Colgate is 9-9-2 overall and 6-2-0 in conference play through 20 games. The Raiders are riding a four-game undefeated streak this weekend with wins over Dartmouth (5-1), Harvard (6-4), Maine (5-2) and a New Year’s Eve tie with the Black Bears (1-1).

Colgate has two scorers over 20 points in Alex Young (12-9-21) and Matt Verboon (9-11-20) and six total in double digits. Young is currently second in the nation in power play goals with eight.

Junior defenseman Pierson Brandon has a team-high 47 blocked shots in 18 games left with five points (1-4-5).

In net, junior Carter Gylander posted a 9-8-2 record and one shutout for the Raiders. Gylander ranks 13th nationally with a .923 save percentage and 25th with a GAA of 2.31.

Sanda’s return

Senior Christian Sandra made his return to the lineup on December 30 against UNH after an injury cut short his junior year last February. The senior winger registered a shot and blocked a shot in his return.

Chauvette’s first victory

First year Kyle Chauvette made his first collegiate start on home ice on December 31 and earned his first collegiate win between the pipes. Chauvette spun off 34 shots, including a big post-to-post kick save in the third period. The 34 saves tie for the second-highest number of netless saves by Union this season.

No place like home

Union has played just 8 of their 19 games at home so far this season, with a record of 7-1 on home ice. Union won all three games in October and all three in December. Union’s lone defeat came against Harvard on November 12.

Lead the way

Just over two months into the season, 17 of the 62 NCAA teams are captained by freshman players. First year Nathan Hanley leads the team in scoring with 16 points in 19 games.

Block party

The Dutch have amassed 286 blocked shots in 19 games, averaging just over 15 blocks per game. First year Nick Young leads the way with 26 blocked shots with senior Owen Farris (25) and freshman John Prokop (24) right behind. Six student-athletes have had 20 or more blocked shots so far this season. Compared to the 2021-2022 season, Union made 258 blocked shots in the same time frame.

Oh captains, my captains

Head coach on November 3 Josh Hauge called seniors Owen Farris and Connor Murphy and junior Ben Tupker as captains for the 2022-23 season.

He would be honored

First year Nathan Hanley was named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Month for October. The last time a Dutchman earned the Rookie of the Month award was on January 5, 2016 when Sebastian Vidmar was recognized. Hanley leads all Union skaters in points (3-10-13).

Exclude them

Senior Connor Murphy recorded his first shutout of the season and fourth since transferring to Union in the 6–0 victory over the Engineers on October 29. In Union’s Division I era, they hadn’t knocked out RPI at home. The only shutout was back on February 23, 1924, a 7-0 win.

Murph continues to climb

Senior Connor Murphy continues its ascent in the Union record books. His fourth shutout at Union ties him with Keith Kinkaid ’11 for sixth in career shutouts. Murphy needs one more shutout to move into a tie for fifth place with Justin Mrazek ’08. He needs 11 saves to tie Kinkaid with 1,500 career saves.

Scheerer scores

Junior Bram Scheer scored his first collegiate goal against UMass. After losing his freshman season to the pandemic, he saw his sophomore season cut just eight games with a season-ending injury to Clarkson. To date, Scheerer has appeared in 20 career games and has six points (1-5-6).

Mister 100

Senior Chris Theodore played in his 100th career game on Friday, October 21. Theodore, a transfer from AIC, played in all 19 games for Union this season, scoring seven points (2-7-9). The 2021-22 Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year has amassed a career-high 68 points (22-46-68).

Reigning rookies

Union’s first-year defenders are off to a flying start. Nick Young was named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week on October 10 after scoring his first collegiate goal and blocking five shots against nationally ranked UConn. John Prokop earned the honor the following week after scoring an assist on five of Union’s 10 goals between October 13 and 15. call mell picked up his first weekly honors on October 31. Nathan Hanley was named Rookie of the Month after scoring nine conference points in 10 games.

Spread the wealth

In 19 games, Union has seen 22 of the 26 skaters score at least one point. Seven of the eight freshman skaters all have at least one point.

New Kids On The Block

First years Nathan Hanley , Carter bodies , John Prokop and call mell as well as sophomores Josh Nixon and senior Chris Theodore all tallied their first points for Union in the opening weekend. In total, newcomers accounted for 12 of the 15 runs scored (4-8-12).

New bank boss

Josh Hauge was named the 22nd head coach in Union hockey history on April 15, 2022. Hauge was formerly the Associate Head Coach at ECAC Hockey rival Clarkson University. Hauge earned his first coaching win in Union’s home opener, a 4-3 victory over RIT on October 1, 2022.

Fresh faces

Union will welcome 13 new students to the team in 2022-23, consisting of four transfers and nine freshmen representing eight states and three Canadian provinces.

Transfer commitments

The coaching staff was active in the transfer portal this off-season, committing four student-athletes: Chris Theodore (AIC), Mason Quick (Penn State), Josh Nixon (Lake Superior State) and Ben Tupker (Cornell).

Rounding of staff

Participate Josh Hauge and assistant coach John Ronan sitting behind the couch Leni Childs who previously served as an assistant coach with the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers.

Set records

Senior Connor Murphy made an immediate impression on Union in his first season. He set the program’s new single-season serving records with 1,060.

Looking for surprise

Union was selected to finish eighth in the ECAC Hockey preseason coaches poll, scoring 45 points. Local media were more optimistic, choosing the Dutch as sixth in the pre-season media poll.

NHL bloodlines