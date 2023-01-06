Looking ahead, the table tennis community awaits a full calendar year – TBEN

With less than six months to go until the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships, the table tennis community is delighted to see the prestigious event held in an African country in Durban for the first time since 1939.

The World Championships are just one aspect of several exciting table tennis events in 2023. World Table Tennis unveiled the first half of the WTT Series and WTT Feeder Series 2023 season calendar late last year, which showed that the best table tennis players in the world will have the opportunity to participate in more than 15 events on three continents. World Table Tennis plans to make it a truly global series with events planned in the Americas, Europe and Asia in the second half of this year.

The WTT Youth Series is another vital part of the WTT event pyramid that continues to provide aspiring youth table tennis players with a path to prove their worth on the big stage. Announced in October 2022, the WTT Youth Series 2023 calendar has a record number of scheduled events in every corner of the world, ensuring all rising stars have the chance to shine. This further demonstrates the widespread influence of the sport and indicates that the future of table tennis is bright. You can view the full World Table Tennis calendar here.

This year will also be an important year for the Para Table Tennis community. Building on its success at last year’s unanimously acclaimed World Championships in Andalusia, the Para Table Tennis Series will enjoy a record-breaking calendar for 2023 with no fewer than 33 events across all continental federations. These events consist of over 15 Factor20 tournaments and five Factor40 tournaments. View the full Para calendar here.

All continental events will also return in 2023, so keep an eye out for the Continental Championships and Continental Cups. The full list of events on the 2023 calendar can be found here.