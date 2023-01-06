Illinois State holds on to beat Missouri State, 67-63, Thursday





Next game: in Southern Illinois 7-1-2023 | 2:00 ESPN3 FM 93.7 / The Varsity Network 07 Jan (Sat) / 2:00 PM Bee Southern Illinois History SPRINGFIELD, Mo. The Illinois State women’s basketball team (8-5, 2-1 MVC) held on to give Missouri State (7-5, 2-1 MVC) their first conference loss of the season, winning 67-63 at Great Southern Bank Arena on Thursday night . The Springfield win is also significant as it is number 200 in the head coach’s career Kristen Gillespie in her time as head coach of college basketball. Gillespie now has 95 wins in her career as a Redbird, as she had 51 wins at Lewis University and 54 wins at Benedictine University in her two previous stops. 200 Tonight’s 67-63 victory points @CoachKGillespie‘s 200th career win as a head coach! Congratulations coach! #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/fvugHeq3lp Illinois State Women’s Basketball (@RedbirdWBB) January 6, 2023 Graduate security guard Paige Robinson again led the way for the Redbirds, scoring a game-high 22 points while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists as well. The resident of Bethany, Ill, would be joined in double digits on Thursday by Maya Wong who finished the night with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists of his own. It would be Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor leading the team in rebounds on Thursday, finishing with six rebounds in her 18 minutes of play. Four Lady Bears would finish the night in double digits, led by Kennedy Taylor’s 18 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Taylor would see teammate Indya Green also finish the night with a double-double, as she collected 12 points and 13 rebounds. The other Lady Bears in double digits are Sydney Wilson (11 points) and Aniya Thomas (11 points). Thursday night saw a total of three lead changes and only two tie scores, as the Lady Bears stormed back after ISU would lead 7-2 early in the first quarter. From that moment on, the home team only relinquished the lead halfway through the fourth quarter. Despite trailing for most of the game, Illinois State never saw a two-digit deficit against the Lady Bears as the largest lead for Missouri State would be nine points at 7:55 in the second quarter. The Lady Bears would have an eight-point lead at the half, thanks in part to a buzzing three from Paige Rocca. TURNING POINT In the second half, however, the teams were not able to fully separate themselves until the fourth quarter, when ISU grabbed its first lead of the game since 5:48 of the first quarter. Despite having major issues in the first half and third quarter, senior DeAnna Wilson stepped up big time to give ISU a one-point lead with 4:21 left in the game. The teams would see the score stay the same for the next three minutes of play, until Maya Wong stepped up big time with 1:06 left to take down a three to give ISU the 59-55 lead. The Redbirds’ lead would grow to as many as six on two occasions before the Lady Bears fought their way back and cut the lead to two. MAYA. WONG@mayawong23 is that woman! | https://t.co/tcYk1OquYu | https://t.co/SLoHI7liK6 | https://t.co/8Y0ClH8Ebs#TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/zwHsNXTj0i Illinois State Women’s Basketball (@RedbirdWBB) January 6, 2023 But as she has done throughout her career, Wong stepped to the free throw line and knocked down a few shots to secure the four-point win and give ISU its second conference win in 2022-23. IN THE BOX SCORE: Illinois State held five blocks on Thursday night, making it the second MVC game for ISU to hold at least five blocks (12/30/22 v. Drake).

Missouri State’s 50 rebounds Thursday marks the first time an ISU opponent has grabbed 50 rebounds since the season opener at Dayton on Nov. 10.

The Redbirds shot 44.6% from the field while the Lady Bears finished the afternoon with a score of 36.6%.

The Redbirds shot an impressive 13-17 from the free throw line as Missouri State was held to a 4-14 score on Thursday. INDIVIDUAL COMMENTS Kate Bullman With a block on Thursday, the Grayslake native moves her career total to 91 career blocks; just four behind Cathy Boswell for fifth all-time with 95.

Maya Wong Scored a new season-high 16; last season high in points was 15 on Sunday against UNI One point away from tying her career-high of 17, set at 1/29/22 v. Drake.

Paige Robinson Scored in double digits for the 12 e consecutive game, only scoring in single digits (9 points) in the season opener at Dayton.

NEXT ONE The ‘Birds continue the MVC action as they travel to Carbondale, Illinois on Saturday to meet the Southern Illinois Salukis. The Banterra Center’s tip starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, as the game will be an ESPN3 broadcast. For all the latest women’s basketball in the state of Illinois, stay tuned at GoRedbirds.com and follow the team at @RedbirdWBB (Twitter,Facebook,Instagram). GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Scholarship Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.

