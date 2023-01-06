Cricket calendar sent to PCB on Dec 22, Sethi’s comments unfounded: ACC

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) hit back strongly on Friday at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi, who “vehemently denied baseless allegations” of unilateral decision-making against its president Jay Shah regarding the continental’s two-year program body.

The ACC categorically stated in its statement that PCBs had received the itinerary on December 22, 2022 along with other member countries, but no communication came from the latter side.

On Thursday, Shah had announced the 2023-24 ACC calendar and route structure for the continental body along with the ODI Asia Cup scheduled for September.

However, the name of the host nation was not on the calendar as BCCI Secretary Shah had already said last October (2022) that the tournament will be moved from Pakistan due to India being unable to travel.

Sethi’s predecessor Ramiz Raja had then issued a counter-threat by withdrawing from the ODI World Cup to be held in India later this year.

Back in the hot seat, Sethi had reacted sharply to BCCI supremo Shah’s announcement of the ACC route on Twitter.

“Thank you Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting the 2023-24 ACC structure and calendars, especially regarding the 2023 Asia Cup for which Pakistan is hosting the event. While you are at it, you might as well review the structure and presenting our PSL 2023 calendar! A quick response will be appreciated,” Sethi’s sarcasm-laden tweet was lost on no one.

The ACC led by Shah released a strongly worded statement that day calling out the PCB chairman’s bluff.

“It has become known to us that PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has made a comment about the ACC President (Shah) unilaterally making the decision to finalize the calendar and announce the same. The ACC wants to clarify that it is the established followed due process.” ACC said in its statement.

In fact, the statement also shared the timeline with the media, which basically means that the PCB chairman lied.

“The calendar was approved by the Development Committee and the Finance and Marketing Committee at a meeting on December 13, 2022. The calendar was then individually communicated to all participating members, including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22, 2022 it further explained.

The PCB has not asked for a change to the proposed calendar for the past two weeks and so there was a public announcement.

“While responses have been received from certain member councils, no comments or proposed changes have been received from PCB. In view of the above, Sethi’s comments on a social media platform are unfounded and are strongly denied by the ACC,” the statement concluded.

Socio-political tension between India and Pakistan has prevented the neighbors from playing bilateral cricket since 2012, and India has not visited the country since the 2008 Asia Cup.

The arch-rivals only compete against each other in international events and also in neutral locations.

Although the Asia Cup is a multinational event, the decision of the ACC board to award the hosting rights to Pakistan was not well received by the BCCI.

For PCBs, the claim is that if Australia, England and currently New Zealand can tour the country then why not India.

In the case of the BCCI, the decision to send a cricket team to Pakistan will be entirely the prerogative of the central government.