Sports
Rafa Nadal’s revelation about wife after backlash from tennis fans
Rafa Nadal has opened up in a telling revelation about his wife after backlash over his decision to leave her while she was in hospital last year. Nadal’s wife Xisca Perello is hospitalized in Mallorca due to complications with her pregnancy and had to be checked by doctors.
The pair have since welcomed a healthy baby boy, Rafael Jr., with mom and baby in Australia ahead of the first grand slam of the year in Melbourne. Nadal and Xisca endured a few emotionally tough months before the arrival of Rafa Jr., with Nadal opting to leave her side on a number of occasions due to tennis commitments.
The Spanish champion faced brutal fan backlash online after deciding to fly to America play the US Open in September while Xisca was in the hospital. He also left her side to play doubles with Roger Federer at the Laver Cup at the Swiss legend’s farewell event before retiring.
But in a recent interview, Nadal revealed that it was actually Xisca’s wish that he play in New York and London, with his wife encouraging him to do so. “Fortunately, I have a wife who is courageous. And she has always helped me in everything I could and more, and she has always encouraged me to keep going,” he said.
“So in that sense she made it easy for me. In fact, it was she who encouraged me to go to the United States.”
Federer previously revealed what it meant to him to have Nadal play alongside him at the Laver Cup. “I called him after the US Open – I waited for him to finish that tournament – to let him know I was retiring,” Federer said.
“Rafa said to me, ‘I will do everything I can to be with you.’ And of course that felt incredible to me and it showed again how much we mean to each other and how much respect we have.
“And I just thought it would just be a beautiful, great story for us, for sports, for tennis, and maybe beyond, where we can coexist in a tough rivalry and come out on top and that show, hey, again, it’s just tennis. So an incredible effort from Rafa, and of course I’ll never forget what he did for me in London.”
Rafa Nadal’s form is struggling for the Australian Open
Xisca and Rafa Jr. were spotted at the United Cup in Sydney last week cheering him on. Things didn’t exactly go to plan for the 22-time grand slam champ after suffering back-to-back losing to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur – the first time in his career that he started a season 0-2.
“The first event I play as a father without the baby with me, I lost the first round. The second event, traveling with the baby, I was out of the group stage. At the end I won my last game, but I have to stay improve, don’t you?” he said. “We have some help. No problem at all. I just need to organize my life a bit, like everyone has to do when you have a kid in your life.”
Nadal was left with questions about his future in tennis, with speculation that he will announce his retirement at some point this year. “For me, I lost my game, that’s it,” he said. “Every time I come to a press conference, it seems like I have to stop.
“So you’re very much interested in my retirement. I mean, that’s not the case at the moment. When this day comes, I’ll let you know guys. Don’t keep going on about retirement (asking) because I’m going to keep playing tennis.”
