BC Regional Junior Hockey League issues 35 game suspensions for on-ice brawling





A major regional junior hockey league in BC has issued a slew of suspensions following a brawl between players on New Year’s Eve. In his statement On Tuesday, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) said it had issued a total of 35 game suspensions to Nelson Leafs players and eight games to Beaver Valley Nitehawks players over an on-ice brawl between the two teams on Dec. 31. . The league said it happened during the first showdown of the second period. Four Leafs players, including Tyler Seminoff, Leighton Partington, Hunter Sperle and Ryland Mennie, received the harshest punishments among disciplined players. They have each been suspended for eight games, including three for participating in a staged fight and five for inciting fights, the league said. Another Leafs player, Marko Pavlovic, has been suspended for three games. Four Nitehawks players, including Gavin Tritt, Boris Hristov, Spencer Dixon-Reusz and Kaleb Percival, have been suspended for two games each. The league says the players are eligible to return later this month, but it decided to indefinitely suspend Leafs head coach Adam DiBella pending the completion of its investigation into his actions during the game in question. LOOK| Players fight after puck drop in New Year’s Eve KIJHL game: Line fights in BC regional junior hockey game result in a slew of suspensions Nelson Leafs and Beaver Valley Nitehawks players are penalized for a multi-fight incident on December 31. Leafs coach under investigation Emanuel Sequeira, KIJHL’s director of communications, says he had not seen so many disciplinary measures imposed on teams at once in his time with the league. Taylor McKee, a sports management professor at Ontario’s Brock University, references DiBella’s indefinite suspension, saying it seemed to him that the Leafs coach had ordered players to start the fight. “It definitely felt like they got to do it,” he told host Chris Walker on CBC’s Dawn South. McKee adds that he is surprised that a young coach like 29-year-old DiBella would allow brawls in the game as hockey has become less violent over the years. CBC News asked KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois for comment, but Sequeira said Dubois would provide a statement on the suspensions once the DiBella investigation is complete.

