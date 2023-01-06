Panthers beat Vikings in overtime, 68-64

Next game: at Purdue Fort Wayne 7-1-2023 | 12:00 am ESPN+ 101.7 FM The truth 07 Jan (Sat) / 12:00 PM Bee Purdu Fort Wayne History

Cleveland, Ohio BJ Freeman scored a game-high 24 points including a three-pointer with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime to help the Milwaukee men’s basketball team record an impressive 68-64 road victory over Cleveland State Thursday night at the Wolstein Center.

The Panthers (10-5, 4-1 Horizon League) trailed by nine points with 11 minutes left to play, but quietly found a way to take the Vikings (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) to overtime before battling again. claimed a road conference victory that propelled them to second in the standings on their own.

“We talked about it at halftime,” head coach Bart Lundy said. “We had to be brutal and make some stops. It was kind of a rock fight all the way through. They had us pretty good on the attacking glass to start the second half but I thought we cleared that up and then our pressure carried them to down. a little bit. We were able to see some shots go and get contributions from everyone, just a great team effort.”

The two-time defending Horizon League regular-season champions had Milwaukee in a tough spot, but Freeman came up again and again, including taking the last possession to make it another game at 56-56 and the to force an additional session. .

Freeman scored his career-high 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting, sinking five 3s and also collecting six rebounds.

Justin Thomas came out well at the end of regulation and into overtime, finishing with a statline of 9 points/4 rebounds/3 assists. Ahmed Rand was at it again, blocking four more shots and finishing with eight points and five boards.

“He made big game after big game,” Lundy said of Thomas. “He’s so calm and nonchalant sometimes and when the game is on the line he comes on big.”

With 9.9 seconds left, the Panthers entered the ball and found Freeman in the corner. A dribble to the right helped him lose his defender and set up an open three. The first attempt failed, but Thomas flew into the lane, rebounded the miss and threw it back at Freeman before he even hit the ground.

The second attempt was completely net and sent the game to OT.

“I thought BJ would make the first one,” Lundy said. “Then phenomenal rebound and pass all in one move from Justin and then I don’t think anybody on that bench thought that second ball would definitely go in. BJ takes and makes big shots and we believe in him.”

Rand opened OT with a dunk and then, after falling behind, Thomas came in with a big three from above to cut the deficit to one at 64-63. Freeman put MKE ahead for good on a drive and Thomas took victory from the line in the closing seconds. At 10-5 overall, Milwaukee has earned its best record after 15 games in seven years and has now earned three of its four league wins in the young season on the road. The 10 wins in total also correspond to the total number of wins for the entire last season.

“We knew this is about as hard as a league game,” said Lundy. “We talked about every road win being like a piece of gold. So we’re going to take this gold, put it in our bag and keep going.”

Cleveland State started off strong, leading 7-0 before a Freeman three helped the team break the ice. A Freeman drop at the break gave the Panthers their first lead of the day at 15-13, but a CSU scoring run gave the Vikes a small halftime advantage.

They would add to start the second, building the margin to as much as nine at 44-35 before the Milwaukee comeback began. Freeman also gave MKE a momentary lead at 53-52 with 66 seconds remaining to surpass the score of 18-8 at the time.

Both defenses came out and held the opponent to less than 40 percent of the floor overall (MKE .370/CSU .329). The rebounds were tied (48-48), while Freeman held a 46-10 lead in bank points.

Tristan Enaruna led CSU with 16 points.

Then, the Panthers wrap up their current four-game road trip with a stop at Purdue Fort Wayne on January 7. That game against the Mastodons kicks off at noon CST.