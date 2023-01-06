NCAA reprimands Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple fouls after investigation: report





The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, alleging that head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators about unauthorized contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead spells. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one Level I violation, which is misleading information from Harbaugh. The offenses against Michigan also included using a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities, which ESPN says is against the rules. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM Harbaugh, who said he “expects” to return as Michigan head coach next season despite rumors he could return to the NFL, could face a multi-game suspension as possible penalties, ESPN added. It is Harbaugh’s duty to make sure he keeps a close eye on the staff while adhering to the NCAA and its rules. Harbaugh released a statement on Thursday about his possible return to the NFL, and while it wasn’t a definitive yes, it appears he plans to coach the Wolverines. JIM HARBAUGH THINKS HE’S STAYING WITH MICHIGAN AGAINST NFL RUMORS “As I said in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect to be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023,” Harbaugh said in a statement on Michigan Football’s Twitter page. “I have spoken with President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues and we prepare for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. Like our legendary coach Bo Schembechler said. who stay, become champions.” The Carolina Panthers were a team reportedly after Harbaugh as they are already looking for their next head coach. An ESPN report said owner David Tepper had a conversation with Harbaugh about the position on Tuesday, though it was not considered an interview. MICHIGAN’S ROMAN WILSON DISTURBED ABOUT BULLS— RETURNED TOUCHDOWN CALL VS TCU Harbaugh interviewed the Minnesota Vikings last season before finally going with Kevin O’Connell, who won the NFC North in his freshman year. At the time, the Detroit Free Press reported that Harbaugh had told Manuel that this “wouldn’t be a recurring theme every year” regarding his possible NFL return. Now Harbaugh seems to have more pressing things on his plate in Ann Arbor. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The Wolverines just fell to the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinals last weekend despite being an eight-point favorite. Michigan never had the lead in the game and TCU delivered the biggest setback in CFP history.

