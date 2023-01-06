Big 12 teams ranked in ITA’s Preseason Tennis Polls





Three Big 12 men’s teams and four women’s teams were ranked in the ITA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Polls to start the 2023 tennis season. After securing the top seed in the 2022 NCAA D1 Mens Tennis Championship, TCU starts in the top five at No. 3 for the second consecutive year. Texas (No. 8) joined the Horned Frogs in the top ten, while Baylor, the three-time defending Big 12 champion, was ranked No. 11. Oklahoma also received votes. On the women’s side, the reigning back-to-back national champion Longhorns begin the season as the top-ranked team in the nation, followed closely by the national runner-up Sooners at No. 4. Oklahoma State (No. 13) and Iowa State (No. 22) also starts the year with Baylor, Kansas and Texas Tech all receiving votes. ITA NCAA Division I Men’s Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll 1.Virginia (12)

2. State of Ohio

3. TCU 4.Kentucky

5.Michigan

6.Tennessee

7. Georgia

8. Texas 9. USC

10. South Carolina

11. Baylor 12. Stanford

13. Florida

14. Wake up forest

15.Arizona

T-16. Florida state

T-16. Harvard

18. North Carolina

19. NC state

T-20. Pepperdine

T-20. Duke

22. Columbia

23. Texas A&M

24. Maroon

25. Middle Tennessee Others receive votes (alphabetically): Louisville, Mississippi State, Northwestern, OklahomaSan Diego, SMU ITA NCAA Division I Women’s Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll

1. Texas (7) 2. North Carolina (5)

3. NC state

4.Oklahoma 5. Texas A&M

6. Duke

7.Virginia

T-8. Georgia

T-8. Stanford

10. Pepperdine

11.Miami (FL)

12. California

13. Oklahoma state 14. USC

15. Maroon

16.UCL

17. State of Ohio

18. Florida

19. State of Arizona

T-20 Michigan

T-20. Vanderbilt

22. Iowa State 23.UCF

24.Tennessee

25. Georgia Tech Others receive votes (alphabetically): Baylor, KansasSan Diego, Texas TechUCSB, Wake Forest

