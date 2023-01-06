Sports
Milford para table tennis star Simon Heaps looks ahead to Euro and world competitions
Self-funded para-table tennis star Simon Heaps of MILFORDS has looked back at a highly successful year and set his sights on the next 12 months.
Heaps, 67, who played for GB and England, started New Year’s Day last year in hospital, resulting in the amputation of his left leg when he joined the bilateral amputation club.
Since then he has been in great form, collecting para-international medals and working towards an undefeated season for Hamburg Club in the German Bundesliga.
Heaps won all 28 games as he beat an Olympic bronze medalist in front of TV cameras to seal the championship trophy.
The Milford man’s progress is reflected in his improved rankings.
He started the year as the third best British and 46th ranked player in his class before moving into second place and moving up 17 places to world No. 29.
Heaps first represented England as a 14-year-old, but after losing his legs to diabetes, he moved up to the para ranks and made his Great Britain debut at the age of 64.
After starting his para-international career with no medals in his first four events, Heaps went on a hugely impressive run, securing three golds, three silvers and four bronzes.
The run began with Heaps making the quarterfinals in singles at the Jordan Para Open before taking the men’s doubles bronze.
In June he did even better, taking silver and gold in singles in mixed doubles at the Mexican Para Open before becoming European Veteran (Over 40s) Para Wheelchair Champion in Italy Rimini.
Silver in Argentina, bronze in Greece and double bronze in Brazil’s singles and men’s doubles then preceded the season finale, the Copa Costa Rica Para Open, where he took silver in singles and gold in men’s doubles.
Heaps said: I am now firmly established as Britain’s number two in my class and have moved up to 29th in the world after the latest world rankings came out; an increase of 17 places is a fantastic achievement in a calendar year and one I have worked very hard for since losing my second stage.
This year is huge if I can get involved as the European Para Table Tennis Championships will be held in Sheffield in September and the International Wheelchair Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games will be held in Thailand in December.
I am currently the 12th highest ranked player in Europe so I am hopeful that I will be selected by Great Britain and would look to be one of the favorites to be crowned World Champion at the IWAS World Games in Thailand.
Competing is expensive and Heap’s international career has been completely self-funded, with GB team members even having to buy their equipment.
Hopes added: I expect to have spent close to 20,000 by 2022. I do not have a corporate sponsor and rely solely on my fundraising, which includes charitable donations, raffles and raffles, small sponsorship deals and donations.
The season starts in February and I have just enough money in my account to participate in the first few events.
Local businesses interested in sponsoring Heaps can contact [email protected] or visit his fundraising page at gofund.me/fe36ad37
