Sports
Owls take down Austin Peay
rating:Kennesaw State 66, Austin Peay 57
Registrations:Kennesaw State (5-8, 1-1), Austin Peay (6-6, 1-1)
Main players:Lyndsey Whitby (17 points, 4-of-8 3FGs, 3 rebs); Jah’Che Whitfield (14 points, team-high 7 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl); Aman Johnson (11 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts, 2 stls); Keyarah Berry (11 points, 4 rebs, 1 st)
THE STORYLINE
Kennesaw State defeated Austin Peay 66-57 at the KSU Convocation Center on Thursday night to improve to 1-1 in ASUN Conference play and 4-1 at home this season. The Owls outlasted the Governors in a game with 12 lead changes and six ties. KSU defeated the visitors 41–31 in the second half to earn the nine-point victory. Four Owls scored at least 11 points. Lyndsey Whitby finished with a game-high 17 points, Jah’Che Whitfield Added 11 points while Aman Johnson and Keyarah Berry both chipped at 11 at night.
COACH OCTAVIA BLUE QUOTES
on Keyarah Berry and Kyndall Goldens performances
“I thought Kyndall and KB gave us good minutes. Of course, Jah’Che Whitfield struggled in the first half, going just 1-of-6. So I called KB’s number and those two really grew up tonight. We had great contributions from those ladies.”
By holding Yamiah Johnson to eight points
“When someone has such a great player she has to be at the top of the scouting report. So we put a lot of thought into her. We wanted to get her to hit hard shots all the time and I think we did a great job at that doing.”
on Lyndsey Whilby’s night
“She can really fill the scoring. She felt herself on that step back three. She hit big, timely shots for us. Every time Austin Peay tried to answer, she came back with a dagger. So I was really happy with the way to which my team responded tonight, specifically Lyndsey Whitby.
About Divorcing Austin Peay
“We came out and hit some big shots, there were a lot of loose balls, rebounds everywhere, everyone crashed into the paint, and I told our team that the strongest team is going to win. We’re home and we have to make our home court defense and our ladies showed up tonight.
On the momentum towards the upcoming road trip
“I feel great. It’s always good to win at home and we know what it takes to play on the road. Unfortunately we only have one day to prepare but I’m going to give the ladies some rest and we will be ready to go.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Whilby kicked off the KSU offense early, going 2-for-2 from the floor on a pair of layups as the Owls took an early 5-3 lead four minutes into the game.
Austin Peay knocked over a three-pointer to take a 6-5 lead, but Bre’Lyn Snipes answered on the other hand with a hard finish in the paint to put KSU back in front with 4:36 left in the first quarter.
Whitfield drove to the left with less than 40 seconds in the first and completed a three-point play to extend the lead to four, 12-8. The Kennesaw state defense limited the governors to just 3 of 13 (23.1 percent) shootings in the first 10 minutes of action.
The Govs opened the second quarter with a 10-3 run, going 4-for-5 from the field to retake the lead, 21-15, with 6:51 left in the first half.
Johnson hit a mid-range jumper and Whilby connected with a step-back triple to bring the Owls within one before Austin Peay countered with a corner three to end the KSU run.
Whilby hit her second three-pointer of the game to put the Owls back in front, 25-24, with 56 seconds left in the second quarter before the Govs knocked down a pair of free throws to take a 26-25 lead into the break to take .
KSU opened the third quarter with a pair of three-pointers from Johnson and Whitfield and a three-point play from Stacy Jones as the Owls jumped back in front, 34-29.
Johnson scored four of KSU’s next eight runs to make it 42–35 with 3:15 left in the third.
Austin Peay answered with a 7-0 run over the next 1:30 to tie the game at 42-42. Whilby followed with another step-back triple to give KSU the lead again.
The Kennesaw State defense held on in the opening 3:08 of the fourth quarter, holding the Governors to 1-of-6 shooting to cut the lead to seven, 55-48.
KSU used a 5-0 run, highlighted by Whilby’s fourth three-pointer of the game to take the game’s biggest lead, 62-54, with 3:13 left in the game.
The Owls hit four free throws in the last minute to secure the 66-57 win.
NEXT ONE
KSU travels to Louisville, Kentucky for a game against Bellarmine Saturday at 1 p.m
