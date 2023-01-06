Day 3, SCG wash, New Year’s test

Australia will battle to avoid ending New Year’s Test against South Africa as a day three tie at the SCG fades.

Thousands of spectators in Sydney waited patiently in the stands on Friday, praying for the clouds to clear long enough to witness some action.

But whenever the hard-working trustees got a window to prepare the outfield, the showers returned and the blankets were dragged back onto the field.

According to statistician Ric Finlay, it is the 26th day of Test cricket washed out of 110 matches at the SCG.

That’s 17 more than any other testing site in Australia, with Melbourne second on the list out of nine.

Australia’s chances of capturing a series of whitewashes against Proteas, and a perfect 5-0 summer are now slim.

The hosts have just two days to quickly build up a big enough lead to bat just once and then take 20 South African wickets.

The magnitude of that task is compounded by the fact that Australia has only four specialist bowlers, two of which are fast bowlers who will have to bowl on a pitch that has not had a chance to break up due to the wet weather and the lack of game. .

Mark Waugh said during the rain delay that Australia’s team selection was overly conservative and there should have been room for WA speedster Lance Morris.

That’s the point, I don’t think we actually picked the right team, Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

I would have played five bowlers. I didn’t think we needed six hitters plus (Alex) Carey.

To me, that’s a little defensive selection. Maybe they wanted to see Renshaw at a turning point for India. So you can give them a little leeway there.

But against South Africa you don’t need that batting line-up. I thought we needed an extra bowler.

I would have played Lance Morris, for example. To see him, you walk through the air. So that was a somewhat defensive selection I thought.

Play resumes at 10am AEDT on Saturday with Australia 4-475, with Usman Khawaja on 195* and Matt Renshaw on 5*.

All eyes will be on Australian captain Pat Cummins and whether he will declare overnight to give his bowlers as much time as possible to bowl twice from South Africa.

Doing so means Khawaja will be stranded, just five runs short of his first test in the double century.

It would also see Renshaw face just 11 balls in what is his first Test appearance in nearly five years.

Meanwhile, all of the Jane McGrath day festivities now take place on day four, including the pre-show performance and Pink Cap presentations.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (c) Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

