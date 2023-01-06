Sports
Day 3, SCG wash, New Year’s test
Australia will battle to avoid ending New Year’s Test against South Africa as a day three tie at the SCG fades.
Thousands of spectators in Sydney waited patiently in the stands on Friday, praying for the clouds to clear long enough to witness some action.
But whenever the hard-working trustees got a window to prepare the outfield, the showers returned and the blankets were dragged back onto the field.
Watch Australia v South Africa. Every test match live and ad break in the game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
TIME FOR A CHANGE: Warnies Sydney wish in sharp focus after grim cricket face
According to statistician Ric Finlay, it is the 26th day of Test cricket washed out of 110 matches at the SCG.
That’s 17 more than any other testing site in Australia, with Melbourne second on the list out of nine.
Skull marvels at the unique field of Kiwis | 00:48
Australia’s chances of capturing a series of whitewashes against Proteas, and a perfect 5-0 summer are now slim.
The hosts have just two days to quickly build up a big enough lead to bat just once and then take 20 South African wickets.
The magnitude of that task is compounded by the fact that Australia has only four specialist bowlers, two of which are fast bowlers who will have to bowl on a pitch that has not had a chance to break up due to the wet weather and the lack of game. .
Mark Waugh said during the rain delay that Australia’s team selection was overly conservative and there should have been room for WA speedster Lance Morris.
That’s the point, I don’t think we actually picked the right team, Waugh said on Fox Cricket.
I would have played five bowlers. I didn’t think we needed six hitters plus (Alex) Carey.
To me, that’s a little defensive selection. Maybe they wanted to see Renshaw at a turning point for India. So you can give them a little leeway there.
But against South Africa you don’t need that batting line-up. I thought we needed an extra bowler.
I would have played Lance Morris, for example. To see him, you walk through the air. So that was a somewhat defensive selection I thought.
Play resumes at 10am AEDT on Saturday with Australia 4-475, with Usman Khawaja on 195* and Matt Renshaw on 5*.
Smith celebrates tons with…chainsaw? | 00:59
All eyes will be on Australian captain Pat Cummins and whether he will declare overnight to give his bowlers as much time as possible to bowl twice from South Africa.
Doing so means Khawaja will be stranded, just five runs short of his first test in the double century.
It would also see Renshaw face just 11 balls in what is his first Test appearance in nearly five years.
Meanwhile, all of the Jane McGrath day festivities now take place on day four, including the pre-show performance and Pink Cap presentations.
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon
South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (c) Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Follow all the action in our live blog below. If you can’t see it, click HERE
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/cummins-faces-major-call-as-epic-khawaja-feat-wild-weather-looms-live/news-story/b988674bb0ee121c895956fd0f3645c1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Day 3, SCG wash, New Year’s test
- The Windsor Regional Hospital Board reports a decline in flu and RSV cases. Increase in COVID-19
- Ring dash cam now available for pre-order
- This is what worries Adam Kinzinger about Kevin McCarthy’s bid for Speaker
- Associations between commonly reported symptoms and subjective health status after SARS-CoV-2 infection
- Flu cases continue to surge as ambulance delivery delays hit record high
- Inspiring to see India focus on digital transformation-led growth: Nadella on his meeting with Prime Minister Modi
- Owls take down Austin Peay
- Drink water to ‘slow aging and prolong disease-free life’
- Milford para table tennis star Simon Heaps looks ahead to Euro and world competitions
- Erdogan asks Putin to declare a “unilateral” ceasefire in Ukraine
- Cyberpunk 2077s Investor Lawsuit Has Almost Nothing Resolved