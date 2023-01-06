Sports
Damar Hamlin, football man: This is what Bills Safety asked when he woke up
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday night, about 48 hours after his heart stopped on the field during Monday Night Football, he made sure to ask his bedside nurse a question.
Did we win?
Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight spoke to reporters Thursday to update the condition of Hamlin, who has spent the past three days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center being treated for the cardiac arrest he suffered after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee. Higgins on Monday.
Hamlin woke up last night and started to learn what had happened since his injury. Damar’s parents, Nina and Mario Hamlin, told him about the more than $7 million that has been poured into his GoFundMe account to buy toys for kids. They also told him about the love and support the family has received from all over the world.
Pritts said that when Hamlin woke up, the medical team discussed with him what happened during the Bills-Bengals game.
He’s not quite at the point where we can have a conversation, because he has a breathing tube back in, Pritts said. (He) can communicate with yes and no by shaking his head, nodding or with short notes.
The game was postponed Monday-evening with the Bengals leading 7-3. The NFL said play will not resume this week. The Bills practice today in Orchard Park, New York, with their next game on Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Pritts said that Hamlin expressed surprise that this whole situation happened and that he was away from the world for two whole days. He is sedated with a ventilator to help him breathe.
His first question he wrote when he started to wake up was: did we win. So we know he really — it’s not just that the lights are on, but we know he’s home,” Pritts said. And it seems that all cylinders are firing in his brain, which greatly delights us all. For the nurses and the respiratory therapists and the care team who stood by his side for his family and everyone else out there.
Sources
