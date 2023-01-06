Women’s Basketball beats Alabama, improves to 3-0 in SEC Play





Next game: Arkansas 8-1-2023 | 14.00 hours 08 Jan. (Sun) / 2 p.m Arkansas COLUMBIA, Mo. Led by four Tigers in double digits, the University of Missouri women’s basketball team (14-2, 3-0 SEC) secured a 66-65 victory over Alabama (12-4, 1-2) at Coleman Coliseum on Thursday night. With the win, Missouri improved to 3-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Tigers led by six with just over three minutes left in the game and sealed the win with a pair of crucial defensive stops on the final two possessions of the game. Graduate security guard Kathleen Gilbert (Indianapolis, Ind.) led the balanced Missouri offense with a versatile performance that resulted in 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. junior guard Sara Rose Smith (Victoria, Australia) scored her fifth double-double off the bench this year with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Smith propelled the Tigers into the first frame as the junior scored eight consecutive points to erase an early deficit. The depth of Missouri proved to be a vital difference maker. The Tigers reserves outscored their Crimson Tide counterparts by an impressive 38-9 margin. TURNING POINT Leading three and time expires in the third quarter, senior forward Hayley Frank (Strafford, Mo.) brought the ball upfield, eyeing her defenseman just past the centercourt logo, and buried a deep step-back 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded. The momentum-shifting brand was part of a larger 12-0 run that spanned the final break to give Missouri eight split points with just under eight points remaining. TOP TIGERS Smith was an efficient 5-of-7 from the floor to complete her point total, also recording a block and steal

Ashton Judd (West Plains, Mo.) scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting in 26 minutes from the bench

(West Plains, Mo.) scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting in 26 minutes from the bench Lauren Hansen (New York, NY) chipped in 10 points with a trio of 3-pointers GAME NOTES Graduate security guard Haley Troup set a new all-time program record with her 132nd career appearance

set a new all-time program record with her 132nd career appearance Each of the team’s leading scorers, Gilbert and Jada Rice, are mothers

Missouri tied the all-time series at 8-8

Gilbert led the Tigers in scoring for the first time this season

The Tigers improved to 5-0 from a deficit after the first quarter this season and 14-0 from a lead after the third frame

With a team-high +/- 11, freshman guard Avery Kroenke posted a team-best +/- in two of the last three games

posted a team-best +/- in two of the last three games Judd reached double digits for the sixth time during her true freshman season NEXT ONE Missouri returns home on Sunday to face Arkansas at the Mizzou Arena. The conference game is expected to end at 2:00 PM CET and will be broadcast on SECN+

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mutigers.com/news/2023/1/5/womens-basketball-defeats-alabama-improves-to-3-0-in-sec-play.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos