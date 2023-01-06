Sports
‘Give PSL calendar too’: PCB chief’s outburst over Jay Shah shakes cricket world | Cricket
The Pakistan Cricket Board underwent a series of administrative changes last month; Ramiz Raja was dismissed as chairman and a 14-member executive committee was appointed, with Najam Sethi as its head. In addition, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was also appointed as the interim chief selector of the senior men’s team, with ex-players Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum joining Afridi on the panel.
Raja’s relationship with the BCCI was rather strained; the former PCB head did not shy away from speaking his mind and towards the end of his tenure also hinted that he would not travel to India for the ODI World Cup later this year if Pakistan were not retained as hosts for the Asia Cup 2023. And now Najam Sethi has also got a shot at Jay Shah who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council after presenting the route structure and cricket calendar for the Asian Cricket for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Thanks @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure and calendars 2023-24 especially regarding Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the host of the event. While you’re at it, you might as well present the structure and calendar of our PSL 2023! A quick response is appreciated, Sethi noted.
Jay Shah is also secretary at the BCCI. The structure shared by Shah did not go into host details for this year’s Asia Cup, but included all continental tournaments, including age-group matches in men’s and women’s cricket hosted by the ACC over the two years. A September window has been provided for this year for the Asian Cup.
India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group in this year’s Asia Cup, with a third team added through qualifiers. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form the second group in the tournament.
|
