Delhi’s Dwarka Sports Complex Delayed, Gets June Date | Delhi News





NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority s ( GDA ) sports facility in Sector 17, Dwarka not taking off anytime soon. Due to delays in obtaining permissions from local authorities and other technical issues, the authority has pushed back the deadline for completing the sports complex from December 2022 to June 2023. Upon completion, it will be the 15th such facility operated by the authority in Delhi.

The architectural structure of the complex has been completed. However minor works such as making a cricket pitch, leveling the badminton hall and the arrival/installation of equipment for various facilities are still pending. We are also waiting for a NoC from the fire brigade, water connection in the complex. Completing all the tasks will take a few months, which is why we have extended the deadline to June 2023, a DDA official said.

Spread over an area of ​​23.1 hectares, the sports complex will have several outdoor facilities including cricket, hockey and football pitches; tennis and volleyball courts; ice rink; and jogging track. The indoor facilities include six badminton courts, four squash courts, a table tennis table, a shooting range and a boxing ring.

The authority is also working on the first four centers of excellence in Dwarka (sectors 8, 19 and 23) and Rohini (sector 33). The deadline for the three Dwarka centers is 2023. Olympic size swimming pool with changing room and machine room building fully covered with tensile membrane structure, huge seating pavilions for ice rink, cricket/football field and lawn tennis courts fully covered with tensile membrane structure are the highlights of the Sector 17 sports facility. an open-air café and a nursery with green lawns are also open to visitors and members, the authority said.

The complex is likely to see good footfall, the official said.

DDA carries out civil and engineering work at the three sites in Dwarka. Construction work has started at Rohini Sector 33, but the tender for the realization of sports facilities has yet to start. In these centers of excellence, athletes receive intensive and advanced training to prepare for the Commonwealth, Asian and Olympic Games, the official added. While Dwarka Sector 23’s center of excellence will focus on hockey and football, the Rohini Sector 33 center will be for water sports, Dwarka Sector 19 for tennis and shooting, and Dwarka Sector 8 for wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, judo and kabaddi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/delhis-dwarka-sports-complex-delayed-gets-june-date/articleshow/96774161.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos