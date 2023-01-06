Four rotations: gymnastics at Super 16





LAS VEGAS Rutgers gymnastics kicks off the 2023 season at the Super 16 Collegiate Challenge, hosted by Ozone, on Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. ET at the Orleans Arena and live on Big Ten Network. The Scarlet Knights will compete in the largest women’s collegiate invite to feature over 300 gymnasts, taking on three ranked opponents at No. 20 Georgia, No. 14 Oregon State and No. 17 Stanford. Watch: Big Ten Network

To follow: Live results | @RUGymnastics The four things you need to know… Senior Hannah Joyner has been named Big Ten Gymnast to Watch for the 2023 season. Already one of the most decorated gymnasts in Rutgers history, Joyner is preparing for her final season “On the Banks.” Joyner, the first Rutgers gymnast to advance to NCAA Nationals on balance beam, is looking to make her third straight trip to NCAA Regionals this winter. She is the school record holder on beam with a 9.950, as well as the school’s flag bearer for most 9.9 or higher scores with 27 in her collegiate career. She is also the first Rutgers gymnast to earn a 9.9 in all four events. The three-time All-Big Ten First Team winner is just as consistent in class with two Scholastic All-America honors and two Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Awards. Rutgers gymnastics begins the 2023 season with votes in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) preseason poll. The Scarlet Knights get 50 points in the Top 36 poll, placing them in 44th place heading into the new campaign. Rutgers climbed to No. 24 in the nation in February during the 2022 season, marking its first national ranking since 2014, an NCAA Regionals season for the Scarlet Knights. The nationwide attention comes from a mix of strong returning talent and the hype surrounding the 2023 freshman class. The Scarlet Knights return 18 letter winners from last year’s team, including NCAA Regional Qualifiers Hannah Joyner and Emily Leese . Many of those 18 contributed to March’s team-record score of 196,400 and the highest Big Ten Championships score in program history (195,750). Rutgers gymnastics welcomes nine newcomers for the 2023 season – freshmen Naila Adams , Gabriel Dildy , Renee Figueroa , Laine Link , Valentina Lorente Garcia , Innocent Mensa , Rachel Riley and Harmony Webster and Yale transfer EmmaDavid . The class is ranked #15 in the country by College Gym News. The excitement surrounding these nine has caught Gymternet’s attention, as College Gym News lists Rutgers as one of the eight “Most Intriguing Teams Heading into 2023.” Rutgers returned to the national rankings in 2022 for the first time since 2014, as the Scarlet Knights ranked No. 24 during the season. Rutgers concluded a successful 2022 campaign with three gymnasts Beautiful huang , Hannah Joyner and Emily Leese qualifying for the NCAA Regionals, the most in a single season since 2018. The Scarlet Knights recorded their highest team score at the 2022 Big Ten Championships with a total of 195,750. It also ranked as the ninth-highest team score in the program record books. Joyner was named to the Big Ten All-Championship team as she finished seventh overall in the all-around. Rutgers posted its highest overall score in program history, a mark previously set in 2014 with 196,400 in the regular season finale. Follow Rutgers gymnastics Twitter, Instagramand Facebook. Download the Scarlet Knights app for Apple or Android Today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2023/1/6/womens-gymnastics-four-rotations-gymnastics-at-super-16.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos