Top 5 plays from BYU’s 2022 football season

BYU’s 2022 season will be remembered as an eventful year with ups and downs. Although they didn’t win more than 10 games as most hoped, the season was still filled with memorable moments. Here are five.

5. Puka Nacua 75-yard TD against USF

How about starting your entire season with a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage? That’s exactly what BYU did against South Florida in Tampa. Nacua took a fly sweep left of Jaren Hall, broke two tackles and ran down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown run. 10 seconds into BYU’s 2022 season, they held a 7-0 lead with a long scoring streak.

Florida weather made us wait for it, but boy was it worth it for BYU fans as Puka Nacua takes it 75 yards home for a Cougars lead

pic.twitter.com/zHfJgxWdnW Pro Soccer Network (@PFN365) September 3, 2022

That game got off to a flying start with the best offensive output BYU had compiled all season against an FBS opponent, as they beat the Bulls 50-21. They ran for 312 yards and accumulated a total of 573 yards after Nacua’s breakaway play broke the dam.

4. Ben Bywater Pick-Six vs. SMU

BYU had a few pick sixes during the 2022 season, but none of them were as impressive as Bywaters in the New Mexico Bowl. It was after the defense received endless amounts of criticism for much of the season for their poor play. Plus, due to the bowl game, BYU didn’t even have a defensive coordinator on the sidelines. Bywater’s 76-yard pick-six broke a 10-10 tie in the third quarter.

BYU faced a high-flying offense with SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Bywater stopped them in their tracks while also giving BYU a lead they would never relinquish for a bowl victory with this heady defensive play.

3. Chase Roberts TD Catch vs. Baylor

BYU’s offense really struggled during the first half of the game against Baylor. The Cougars were in danger of trailing 6–3 at halftime as the offense mounted a drive with the clock running down. In what was arguably Jarn Hall’s greatest demonstration of his NFL-caliber accuracy, he threw a dart at Chase Roberts in the back corner of the endzone, where only he could get it.

The second half of this fantastic game is Roberts catching the ball. The term Toe Drag Swag should be applied here. It took a long time, but the touchdown could not be taken off the board. Roberts kept his foot down and secured an incredible catch. That game had zero margin for error and was executed perfectly.

2. Jacob Robinson Tackle vs. SMU

As mentioned, the much-maligned defense that has been staged in New Mexico is much to the surprise of just about everyone. With BYU down to their fourth-string quarterback and struggling to hold onto a late lead in the New Mexico Bowl, the Cougars desperately needed a key play from their defense.

SMU scored late to make it 24-23 in favor of BYU. Instead of kicking the extra point and opting for overtime, SMU decided to roll the dice and risk the game with a two-point conversion attempt.

The Mustangs chose a quarterback run as their two-point effort. BYU defenseman Jakob Robinson stepped into the hole and tackled SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai short of the goal line.

Since the two-point attempt was off, BYU recovered the onside kick and the clock emptied for the New Mexico Bowl win. That defensive play was a testament to how much BYU’s defense had improved over the final few weeks of the season and ended a four-game winning streak to end the year.

1. Puka Nacua TD Catch vs. Bois state

The turnaround just mentioned, as BYU went from 4-5 to winning a bowl game to finish 8-5, began with this single play. BYU came into this game as heavy underdogs, having lost four straight and facing the Boise State Broncos, who are very hard to beat on their blue turf.

Facing a 28-24 deficit with less than three minutes left in the game, BYU needed a touchdown. Jars Hall was tackled in third after a failed quarterback draft. This put the Cougars in a tough spot, in 4th from the six-yard line with two minutes to go. BYU was forced to go for it.

On the fourth down, do-or-die play, Hall lobbed a jump ball to Nacua in the corner of the endzone. After pushing with the cornerback, Nacua made one of the most acrobatic catches anyone has ever seen. He managed to keep a fraction of one cleat on a blade of the blue turf with possession to secure the decisive touchdown.

After BYU took a 31-28 lead with just over a minute left, the defense held on and BYU beat Boise State on their turf. This victory marked a huge mid-season turnaround for the team.