Women’s Lacrosse Takes Top 20 Spot in US Lacrosse Magazine/Nike Lacrosse Preseason Rankings





Richmond, Va.– The University of Richmond women’s lacrosse team broke into the US Lacrosse Magazine/Nike Lacrosse Top 20 Division I preseason national rankings, landing No. 20, USA Lacrosse Magazine/Nike Lacrosse announced Tuesday. Full release: Nike/USA Lacrosse Coming off a 14-4 season, the Spiders look to carry their momentum into the new year as they enter the 2023 season as the only team in the Atlantic 10 Conference to make the Top 20 national rankings. Richmond’s attack returns with a charge Arden Tierney (PortWashington, New York) who finished her 2022 season with Second-Team All-Conference forward honors after tying 98, 72 points, 39 goals and 33 assists. Colleen Quinn (Summit, New Jersey) made an immediate impact as a freshman playing in all 18 games and starting in 17, tallying 57 points with 33 goals and 24 assists, placing her on the A-10’s All-Rookie Team. Alex Morton (Manhasset, NY) is expected to make a big splash for Richmond’s offense this season as she enters her first year in the Lacrosse Power 100 Incoming Freshman Rankings after scoring 102 points during her senior season at Manhasset High School. The Spiders will benefit from veteran’s return Lindsay Frank (Saratoga Springs, New York) who finished her 2022 junior season with First-Team All-Conference offensive honors following the team’s pace of 72 points, 50 goals, 22 assists, 23 tie checks and 17 ground balls. Sophia DiCenso (Foxboro, MA) returns as the reigning A-10 Midfielder of the Year for her final season after an impressive 2022 stats of 29 ground balls, 39 points, 32 goals and 7 assists. Grace Muldon (Bethesda, Md.) returns from a strong freshman year of 2022 in which she played all 18 games and racked up 33 points, 17 goals, 11 ground balls, 16 assists and 18 draws. Hannah Custer (Dever, Dad.) returns after a consistent first year in which she appeared in all 18 games, starting in 17, tallying 19 points, 15 goals and 11 ground balls to make the A-10 All-Rookie Team. Richmond’s defense returns with Maggie O’Brien (Berwyn, Dad.) who played and started in all 18 games and had 40 draw checks, 28 ground balls, and 11 turnovers caused. Jax Donohue (Kittery Point, Maine) returns to the defensive squad after a 2022 season with 20 ground balls and 8 turnovers caused. The 20th-ranked Spiders will begin the 2023 season on February 11 as they travel to Queens University of Charlotte. NIKE/US LACROSSE

DIVISION I WOMEN’S PRE-SEASON TOP 20 1. North Carolina

2.Maryland

3. Boston college

4. Stony stream

5. Northwest

6. Syracuse

7. Rutgers

8. Florida

9. Stanford

10.Denver

11. Duke

12.James Madison

13.Virginia

14. Our Lady

15.Loyola

16.USC

17.Princeton

18. Michigan

19.Jacksonville

20.Richmond

Also Considered (alphabetical order):Arizona State, Colorado, Johns Hopkins, Navy, Temple, UMass, Yale

