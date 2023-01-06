New blood on Crimson Tide Defense

A Crimson Tide defense that was packed with seniors, as well as two juniors who will be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft, will lose a lot of production and leadership heading into 2023. However, Alabama football returns four key pieces that are more than in able to lead the defense.

Jaheim Oatis is the monster in the middle. Oatis already has a lot of playing experience behind him after nine starts as a true freshman. An impressive athlete weighing around 350 pounds, he bears a strong resemblance to the vintage, dominant internal defensive linemen that characterized the early Nick Saban era.

Oatis finished his freshman year with 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a sack, and received Freshman All-SEC honors. If he can get one more jump this offseason, he has the potential to become one of the best defensive linemen in the country.

Dallas Turner has been a regular on defense for two years and he is now out of the shadow of Will Anderson Jr. season.

Turner was expected to perform at the All-American level in his sophomore season, but he didn’t make much of an impact and his production dropped. In a relatively quiet year, Turner still recorded 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries, and four sacks.

This will be a recovery year for Dallas Turner. He will return for his junior season of draft eligibility in 2023 and become the new leader of Alabama’s perennially stacked outdoor linebacker room.

Deontae Lawson could be the face of the Alabama defense in 2023. Lawson played a weak linebacker in 2022 as a redshirt freshman and was one of the most promising players on defense.

He was not a full-time starter, but still managed 51 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and four pass breakups. He brought a refreshing athleticism to the inside of the linebacker room and is a true tackler. Lawson may be next in line to become the starting middle linebacker and captain of the defense in 2023.

Kool Aid McKinstry arrived in the class of 2021 alongside Turner and Lawson. The cornerback was a 5-star recruit and the no. 1 player in the state of Alabama, and has not disappointed in his first two seasons.

McKinstry’s progression has been fun to watch, and it could culminate in a draft-eligible junior season where he becomes a first-round pick. Kool-Aid McKinstry was named to the 2021 Freshman All-SEC team after recording 25 tackles, a sack, a pass breakup and an interception.

He returned as a sophomore and established himself as a true shutdown angle, as well as an exciting punt returner. McKinstry finished the 2022 season with 35 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and a team-high 15 pass breakups. He was named to All-American teams on both defense and special teams by several publications, and his best football still awaits him.

With plenty of experience starting from the 2022 defense for Alabama football, there will be a youth movement on the defense next year. The products of the loaded 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes are now the unit leaders, and Alabama football will make a difference at every level of defense.

After another offseason in the strength and conditioning program, Jaheim Oatis looks almost unblockable as a sophomore in the interior. Deontae Lawson, Dallas Turner and Kool-Aid McKinstry all enter their cash year in their respective positions. All three have incredible athleticism and the tools to compete for All-American status.

Most importantly, this quartet has the leadership skills to usher in a new chapter of elite defensive play in Tuscaloosa.