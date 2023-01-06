News – Table Tennis Victoria





Table Tennis Victoria is pleased to announce and congratulate our 2022 revolutioniseSPORT TTV Award finalists. The four finalists for the Guggenheim Volunteer/Administrator of the Year Award were determined based on nominations received from the community and put forward by the TTV agency. The Guggenheim Volunteer/Administrator of the Year Award is named after Joan Guggenheim in recognition of Joan Guggenheim’s contribution to the sport of table tennis in Victoria Congratulations to our finalists below: Alan Trang – Sunshine & District Table Tennis Association Alan Trang has been a member of the Sunshine & District Table Tennis Association since 2009 and has served as a Board Member in the role of Treasurer since 2015. During his time as treasurer, the club’s finances have grown with very strong cash flows and the opportunity to contribute financially to new facility proposals. This allowed the club to reinvest in its members with heavily subsidized entry fees for the weekly pennant, club championships and coaching programs. Alan also gets involved in the operational side of the club, providing strong support to the chairman and committee. His love of the game and fierce loyalty to the members is evident each week as he runs the Monday and Wednesday pennant – single-handedly handling player inquiries, handling emergency fill requests, acting as a go-between for other members, handling disputes and clean up at the end of the night. Adam Pegg – Ballarat Table Tennis Club Adam works as a center manager for Ballarat and organizes the club’s events, pennants and tournaments, as well as administrative duties including membership, insurance, and ensures the club’s dealings with TTV and TTA in a productive manner. Adam is a phenomenal administrator, not just for the Ballarat table tennis club but also for Table Tennis Victoria. In 2022, Adam has volunteered his time at numerous TTV State Tournaments where he helped with everything from administration, registrations, scoring and he is a newly minted state umpire. Adam has also served as a state voter for 2 years and was chair of the state selection panel in 2022. Sally Culley – Mornington Peninsula and Frankston City Table Tennis Association Sally Cully has been involved with MFTTA for approximately 10 years as a player and 5 years as a coach, general board member, coach coordinator and FITT (Females in Table Tennis) program leader. Through the FITT program, 90% of participants have progressed to evening competitions and the number of women has grown significantly. Through the program, MFTTA has also been able to recruit women for upcoming coaching courses and join the board. The club is proud to announce that for the first time they have a 60/40 male/female ratio on the board and a 50/50 split at the executive level. It all started with FITT and Sally’s drive to increase women’s participation. Greg Robbins – Greater Dandenong Table Tennis Association Greg is a critical member of the board of directors of the Greater Dandenong Table Tennis Association, who was elected to take control of the association after years of deteriorating finances and standards. Greg is an excellent accountant and his insight and wisdom have contributed to the Association’s sound financial position. This was especially critical while working with the local council to secure a new center and exploring options not provided by the council, in an effort to maintain full control over our operations and hours of operation. Greg is an invaluable asset to GDTTA, especially in 2022 when the president has been abroad. He is constantly coming up with useful ideas and the association has made significant improvements as a result. All finalists and winners will be recognized and celebrated at the 2022 revolutioniseSPORT TTV Awards Soiree at the Ballers Clubhouse on Saturday, April 1, 2023 following the 2022 AGM. Registration for this event will open later this month.

