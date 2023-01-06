Scoring droughts, missed free throws costly in road loss at ODU

Makayla Dickens and Kaye Clark combined for 25 points to lead Old Dominion to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference win, 63-49 on ULM Thursday, as the Monarchs ended a four-game losing streak.

Old Dominion (9-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) defeated the Warhawks, 32-18, in the second and third quarters to build a double-digit lead that was never threatened in the fourth quarter.

microlights Asian Sam opened the scoring with a layup in transition on an assist from Olivia Knight , but the Monarchs scored eight of the next nine points to take an 8–3 lead on two free throws by Kaye Clark with 6:15 on the clock. Clark’s 15-foot jumper from the right wing gave ODU a 10-5 lead with 4:51 left in the first quarter. The Warhawks won five consecutive runs as Kirra Brimzy converted a layup from an inbound pass from Knight, Bre Sutton turned a bargain into a layup and Emma Merryweather made 1 of 2 free throw attempts as ULM tied the game at 10-all with 3:31 left. The Monarchs got a step-back jumper from Jordan McLaughlin from the right baseline and Althea Angeles followed with a 3-pointer from the left wing as ODU took a 15-10 lead with 2:03 to play. Merriweather scored off a putback and added a layup in the last 65 seconds as the Warhawks went up by one at the end of the first quarter, 15-14.

Merriweather came off the bench and posted seven points and six rebounds, including four offensive boards, in eight minutes of the opening period. ULM (5-9, 1-2) made 6 of 11 field goal attempts (55 percent) in the first 10 minutes, but committed nine conversions.

ODU opened the second quarter with a 13-2 run and built a 28-16 lead on Jada Duckett’s rebound goal with 5:05 left. The Warhawks managed only two field goals (2-of-12) and five points in the second quarter while turning the ball over five times. The Monarchs led 28-19 at halftime.

“We were hesitant and shunned their physicality in the second quarter,” ULM head coach said Brooks Donald Williams said. “We had chances, but we didn’t take them.

“Losses Katlyn Manuel and Myca toad early touched us a lot. With both of them out for most of the first half, Kate in the early foul trouble and Myca with an injury were certainly tough and contributed to our inability to get the ball in goal.”

Sam drove into the lane from the right wing to hit a 12-yard pull-up jumper, Sutton converted another theft into the layup and made the first of two free throw attempts as ULM clawed back to within five at 35-30 with 5:46 departed in the third quarter. Duckett hit a 10-foot jumper in the lane to kick off a 12-2 sprint as ODU extended its lead to 47-32 over Taleah Washington’s 3 with 12 seconds left in the period.

Dickens’ three-pointer gave the Monarchs their biggest lead at 57–39 with 4:02 left in the fourth quarter. Merriweather completed a 3-point play and made a hook shot into the paint to account for five of ULM’s next six points as the Warhawks came to within 12 at 57-45 with 3:04 on the clock.

Both teams batted under 40 percent from the field (ULM 19-fo-51 for 37 percent and ODU 24-of-67 for 36 percent). The Warhawks marched to the free-throw line 25 times, but only made 11 attempts (44 percent). ODU defeated ULM 47-34 and had a 20-6 lead in repechage points.

“It’s very frustrating to struggle like that from the free throw line,” said Williams. “I’m disappointed for them because we got to the line 25 times but couldn’t capitalize. It’s a different game when we throw our free throws.

“(From a recovering point of view) We were hurt not having Kate for most of the game. She brings a different presence in the paint to the striker.”

Dickens, who made 5 of 11 field goal attempts, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, led the Monarchs with 14 points. Clark hit 4 of 8 shots from the floor and scored 11 points.

Three Warhawks reached double figures, led by Merriweather recording her third double-double of the season and seventh of her career, scoring a game-high with 16 points to go along with 14 rebounds (five offensive boards). She connected on 7 of 10 attempts from the field while contributing three blocked shots and two steals.

“We are proud of Emma’s effort tonight,” said Williams. “She bounced off her area and caught difficult passes and ended up on the edge.”

ULM also got 12 points from Sam, who went 5-of-11, and 11 points and a career-high six steals from Sutton.

“ Asian Sam was offensively assertive in the second half,” said Williams. “We need her to play with that confidence. She can score on all three levels.

“Bre claimed she reached the edge in the second half and made some difficult plays from our press late in the game.”

Thursday’s game marked the first meeting between ULM and Old Dominion in 38 years. The only previous meeting came on March 29, 1985, at the NCAA Final Four in Austin, Texas, when the Monarchs outlasted then-Northeast Louisiana 57–47 in the national semifinals.

The Warhawks will play their second of four consecutive Sun Belt road games in Coastal Carolina on Saturday, January 7, with a tip-off scheduled for 2pm ET/1pm CT.