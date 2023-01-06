‘I expect’ to be back in 2023





Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh publicly addressed reports of his possible return to the NFL in a statement Thursday. The top Wolverine doubled down on his post in December when first asked about his future plans, saying he expects to be back as coach next season, though that was prefaced with the statement, “no one knows what the future holds.” “I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said. “College and NFL teams take a great interest in all of our staff, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe this is a testament to the strength of our football program at the University of Michigan. “As I said in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect to be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. mission as Wolverines continues and we prepare for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary coach Bo Schembechler said… ‘Those Who Stay Will be Champions.’ “ READ MORE:Why Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh May Be America’s Unluckiest Coach Harbaugh, who has often been cited as an NFL coaching opportunity in recent seasons, saw speculation rise after Michigan’s 51-45 CFP semifinal loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. A report, from The Athletic on Monday, quoted multiple anonymous sources as saying he would leave if he got an NFL job. Harbaugh has been linked to talks with the Denver Broncos and a Fox TV affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, reported having a “talk about the position” with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, though that was not called an interview. Harbaugh has had only one official interview with an NFL team since being hired in Ann Arbor in 2014: He interviewed the Minnesota Vikings on National Signing Day in February 2022, though it became clear that he and the Vikings had different ideas about the job . READ MORE:Jim Harbaugh holds all the cards, but here’s why he shouldn’t leave Michigan Football for NFL EN ROUTE:Michigan football WR Andrel Anthony enters the NCAA transfer portal I was pulled that I was once so close to a Super Bowl and I didn’t understand it,” he told the Free Press last February after eventually returning to Ann Arbor. Some NFL jobs became available. … For better or for worse, it was something I wanted to explore. I went in and thought, I’m going to have 100% conviction on this, and if they (Minnesota) have 100% conviction on this, then it’s something I’m going to do. Harbaugh returned to Michigan and signed a five-year contract extension. Harbaugh, 59, has long said that the biggest prize in football is the Super Bowl and that still eludes him. The Michigan mainman was 44-19-1 over four seasons in San Francisco (2011-14). Harbaugh took the Niners to three NFC championship games, including a Super Bowl appearance and a loss to his brother, John Harbaugh, to the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31, after the 2012 season. It’s hard to argue that Harbaugh’s tenure in Ann Arbor was anything but a success. He leads Michigan 74-25 in eight seasons to back-to-back outright Big Ten titles for the first time since 1991-92. The Wolverines won consecutive games against Ohio State for the first time in more than two decades and are 25–3 over the past two seasons, the most wins in a two-year span in program history.

