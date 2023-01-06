Browne scores twice, BC outscores Maine





Next game: Maine 6-1-2023 | 6:00 PM ESPN+ January 06 (Fri) / 6:00 PM Maine CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. Kelly Browne scored two goals and Abigail Levy made 35 saves as the Boston College women’s hockey team won 4-1 against Maine at Kelley Rink on Thursday night. The Black Bears took a 1-0 lead six minutes into the second period, but the Eagles responded with three goals in just over five minutes for a 3-1 lead at halftime. Browne’s second of the night early in the final frame gave BC the final 4-1 margin. Cayla Barnes , Hannah Bilka , Abbie Newhook and Gabriel Roy added two points each night. Boston College 4, Maine 1

Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 6:00 PM

Kelly Rick | Chestnut Hill, Mass. GAME NOTES Boston College now has an overall mark of 48-18-7 in the all-time series with Maine the Eagles are 25-10-3 at home against the Black Bears head coach Kate Crowley is now 37-7-3 all-time against Maine.

The Black Bears had a 36-28 lead in shots on target.

BC went 0-for-1 on the power play while Maine was 0-for-2.

Abigail Levy made 35 saves to go to 10-5-1 for the year.

Kelly Browne scored two goals for her first multi-goal game of the season and the fifth of her career was the 32nd career multi-point game.

scored two goals for her first multi-goal game of the season and the fifth of her career was the 32nd career multi-point game. With her first goal of the game, Browne became the 17th player in program history to reach 125 career points.

Cayla Barnes scored one goal and added one assist for her second multi-point game of the season and 14th of her career.

scored one goal and added one assist for her second multi-point game of the season and 14th of her career. Abbie Newhook added one goal and one assist for her sixth multi-point game of the year and 17th of her career.

added one goal and one assist for her sixth multi-point game of the year and 17th of her career. Newhook’s goal marked her ninth career winning goal and also pushed her goalscoring streak to six games.

Hannah Bilka recorded two assists for her 30th career multi-point game.

recorded two assists for her 30th career multi-point game. Gabriel Roy picked up two helpers for her second straight game with two assists and sixth career multipoint game.

picked up two helpers for her second straight game with two assists and sixth career multipoint game. Browne finished with a game-high 12 face-off wins. TEAM RECORDS Maine: 11-11-0, 8-7-0 HEA

Boston College: 12-7-1, 10-5-0 HEA NEXT ONE Boston College and Maine face off again tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Kelley Rink.

