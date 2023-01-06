Sabalenka and Nishioka through to semi-final Adelaide





World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka held off Marketa Vondrousova to book her place in the Adelaide International semifinals on Friday in a boost to her Australian Open preparations. The Belarusian overcame the hot conditions and sacked her Czech opponent 6-3, 7-5 in 1 hour 34 minutes to continue her strong form into the late 2022 season where she finished second at the WTA Finals . The second seed award is a final four clash with Russia’s world number 9 Veronika Kudermetova or Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu. It was a tough match and she fought to the end and I was very happy to win this match, said Sabalenka, who has yet to win a Grand Slam. READ ALSO – Pegula stuns tearful Swiatek as USA take lead in United Cup semi-final Because I stay very calm and feel like I’m at home here, I think that’s why I’m playing really well. I haven’t dropped a set yet. Hopefully I keep going like this. Sabalenka broke for 3-2 in the first set and ended the set on her 15th winner. A double break in the second set put her ahead 4–1 before Vondrousova fought back, but was denied as the Belarusian regrouped to win the match. The Australian Open starts in less than two weeks. Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka was the first of the men in the last four, defeating Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (8/10), 6-2 to prove his stormy form at the start of the season. to continue the season, having already upset World No. 11 Holger Rune. It set up a semi-final with American Sebastian Korda, who defeated Italian Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-1. Top seed Novak Djokovics bid for a 92nd career title and Adelaide’s first since 2007 rises as he closes the horns with seventh seed Denis Shapovalov in an evening clash. The Canadian has failed to beat his Serbian rival in seven previous attempts, with the pair last meeting in the 2021 Wimbledon semi-finals. Whoever wins will have to face third-seeded Daniil Medvedev or fellow Russian eighth-seeded Karen Khachanov for a place in the final. Women’s top woman Ons Jabeur from Tunisia will play Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk later on Friday, with the winner taking on Czech teenager Linda Noskova or two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka.

