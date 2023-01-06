Tournament of Champions 2023: Tom Kim says he babysat Jordan Spieth’s son for Christmas





Tom Kim and Jordan Spieth shared a tee time on Thursday at the Plantation Course in Kapalua for the first round of the 2023 Tournament of Champions. The two signed for rounds of 8-under 65 and 6-under 67 respectively, and also shared a time last week Christmas dinner – with Kim also acting as a babysitter for Spieth’s 14-month-old son, Sammy. “The more time I spent with Jordan [Spieth], we kind of became closer friends. I think we shared a plane from the Hero back to Dallas, so I took the Jordan Air,” said Kim, who was still getting her bearings in the US. “He was really nice enough to invite me over for Christmas. My family was not home and I was a bit alone. So I got to spend some time with the Spieths and babysit Sammy a little bit, which was really cool. It was great to build some kind of friendship and it was really cool to play with him today.” After winning twice in a four-tournament streak on the PGA Tour and playing for the international team in the 2022 Presidents Cup, Kim spent his brief off-season in South Korea reconnecting with family. Four weeks abroad, he returned to his new base camp in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Kim, who is only 20 years old, is the latest addition to the crop of PGA Tour stars who call the Dallas-Fort Worth region home. Alongside Spieth, as well as Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris and several of his fellow South Koreans in the Lone Star State, Kim has surrounded himself with some of the best players in the world both on and off the golf course. “Tom, actually over Christmas break, he joined Jordan and his family for Christmas dinner,” said Smylie Kaufman, NBC’s course analyst and close friend of Spieth. “So these two have really formed a relationship over the past few months and they’re having a great time here today. “Tom is a well-known guy who likes to eat,” Kaufman continued. “I was told he went back not only for a third, but for a fourth at Christmas dinner.”

