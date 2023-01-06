Stand your ground and innovate the Paris Olympics to create another glory_Department News_Sports Bureau of Mentougou District, Beijing_

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China requires all comrades in the party to be sincere and innovative, to work hard and to move forward with courage. In the Paris Olympic cycle, on the basis of inheriting and continuing the fine traditions of table tennis, continue to strengthen and deepen the exploration and understanding of the rules of competitive events, and strive to create greater glory in the Olympic Games of Paris.

Chinese table tennis has made three leaps in understanding in the journey of climbing to the top and maintaining its benefits. The first time this happened was in the early 1960s when it reached the top of the competition. Considering the European heel style, the technical style of “fast, accurate, relentless and changing” with speed as the main body is proposed, and the regular style of fast attack with straight rubber is used as the command team to reach the top of the world’s table tennis. . The second leap in understanding began in 1971 at the 31st World Table Tennis Championships. Faced with the super-fast spinning loop ball of the Europeans, he clearly put forward the winning idea of ​​”quick, accurate, relentless, change and spin”, and a group of outstanding world champions playing fast breaks with straight and reverse rubber emerged. . This leap in understanding provided a theoretical basis for the “horizontal strike”. The third leap was at the beginning of this century, when the rules changed a lot. The diameter of the table tennis ball was increased from 38 mm to 40 mm, which had a greater influence on the speed and rotation of the table tennis ball. China has previously obtained the data that hitting a large ball with the same force as a small ball can reduce the ball’s speed by up to 9%, and its spin can be reduced by 13%. We recognize that strength will dominate the winning factor for quite some time to come. Therefore, the Chinese table tennis team presented the training concept of “masculinization of women’s technology” and maintaining and improving the hitting quality by increasing the hitting power. After several generations of unremitting efforts, a new generation of world-class athletes has emerged, such as Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng, who are characterized by high striking quality and comprehensive skills.

Innovation knows no boundaries. Only by adhering to integrity and innovation, facing challenges in the new situation and constantly deepening the understanding of the laws of competitive events can it be possible to maintain an advantage. Today we are faced with new situations, new challenges and new tasks in preparation for the Olympic Games in Paris. Carrying on the fine tradition of continuous innovation in Chinese table tennis, seeking new innovations at a new starting point and achieving new breakthroughs are the key to completing the preparations for the Paris Olympic Games. effective ways. (Reposted from page 02 of “China Sports Daily” on January 6)