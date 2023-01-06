Sports
Stand your ground and innovate the Paris Olympics to create another glory_Department News_Sports Bureau of Mentougou District, Beijing_
The index number:11J031/ZK-2023-000001
Publicly responsible department:Office Sports Office
Information name:Stay upright and innovate, create glory again in the Paris Olympics
Document Number:
Validity of information:efficient
Construction date:06-01-2023 09:47
Publication date:06-01-2023 09:47
Content overview:Stay upright and innovate, create glory again in the Paris Olympics
The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China requires all comrades in the party to be sincere and innovative, to work hard and to move forward with courage. In the Paris Olympic cycle, on the basis of inheriting and continuing the fine traditions of table tennis, continue to strengthen and deepen the exploration and understanding of the rules of competitive events, and strive to create greater glory in the Olympic Games of Paris.
Chinese table tennis has made three leaps in understanding in the journey of climbing to the top and maintaining its benefits. The first time this happened was in the early 1960s when it reached the top of the competition. Considering the European heel style, the technical style of “fast, accurate, relentless and changing” with speed as the main body is proposed, and the regular style of fast attack with straight rubber is used as the command team to reach the top of the world’s table tennis. . The second leap in understanding began in 1971 at the 31st World Table Tennis Championships. Faced with the super-fast spinning loop ball of the Europeans, he clearly put forward the winning idea of ”quick, accurate, relentless, change and spin”, and a group of outstanding world champions playing fast breaks with straight and reverse rubber emerged. . This leap in understanding provided a theoretical basis for the “horizontal strike”. The third leap was at the beginning of this century, when the rules changed a lot. The diameter of the table tennis ball was increased from 38 mm to 40 mm, which had a greater influence on the speed and rotation of the table tennis ball. China has previously obtained the data that hitting a large ball with the same force as a small ball can reduce the ball’s speed by up to 9%, and its spin can be reduced by 13%. We recognize that strength will dominate the winning factor for quite some time to come. Therefore, the Chinese table tennis team presented the training concept of “masculinization of women’s technology” and maintaining and improving the hitting quality by increasing the hitting power. After several generations of unremitting efforts, a new generation of world-class athletes has emerged, such as Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng, who are characterized by high striking quality and comprehensive skills.
Innovation knows no boundaries. Only by adhering to integrity and innovation, facing challenges in the new situation and constantly deepening the understanding of the laws of competitive events can it be possible to maintain an advantage. Today we are faced with new situations, new challenges and new tasks in preparation for the Olympic Games in Paris. Carrying on the fine tradition of continuous innovation in Chinese table tennis, seeking new innovations at a new starting point and achieving new breakthroughs are the key to completing the preparations for the Paris Olympic Games. effective ways. (Reposted from page 02 of “China Sports Daily” on January 6)
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://www.breakinglatest.news/sports/stay-upright-and-innovate-paris-olympic-games-to-create-another-glories_department-news_sports-bureau-of-mentougou-district-beijing_/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stand your ground and innovate the Paris Olympics to create another glory_Department News_Sports Bureau of Mentougou District, Beijing_
- Experts watch closely for rise in invasive Streptococcus A after pandemic subsides
- BC issues one-time cost of living tax credit payments
- Manitoba sees flu and COVID-related deaths increase in past two weeks
- Donald Trump will top his obituary: Former aide to Rudy Giuliani talks about new CNN document
- UK strike law will make it harder for key workers to strike
- Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight? NFL Football Week 18 Schedule Info
- US Army extends time off for new parents in uniform
- “I wanted him to look me in the eye”: Idaho victim’s father speaks to CNN
- Tournament of Champions 2023: Tom Kim says he babysat Jordan Spieth’s son for Christmas
- Plans to privatize Channel 4 were scrapped in the government’s return
- Sabalenka and Nishioka through to semi-final Adelaide