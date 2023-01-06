M. Basketball will host Georgia Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday

TALLAHASSE, Fla. – The State of Florida, which has won each of its last three home games against Georgia Tech, will host the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Donald L. Tucker Center, in the only meeting between the two teams during the 2022 regular season -2023. The Seminoles go into their game against the Yellow Jackets after winning three of their last five games, including two against Louisville (December 10, 73-55) and Notre Dame (December 21, 73-72) in ACC play. After Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech, the Seminoles travel to play in Wake Forest (January 11, 9 p.m.) at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winton-Salem, NC

HAMILTON IS THE LEADING ACTIVE COACH FOR WINNINGS IN THE ACC

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton enters Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech, aiming to become just the fifth coach in ACC history to win 400 games as a head coach in the largest conference in college basketball. He’s about to win his 400e game as Florida State head coach, and his 600e game in general as a head coach. He is the fifth winningest coach in ACC history with 399 career wins and ranks fifth in ACC history with 179 ACC wins at Florida State. Hamilton wants to join a select group consisting of Mike Krzyzewski, Duke (1,129 wins), Dean Smith of North Carolina (879 wins), Roy Williams of North Carolina (485 wins) and Gary Williams of Maryland (461 wins).

FLORIDA RECENTLY DECLARES ACC SUCCESS AT TUCKER CENTER

Florida State is 51-6 in ACC play at the Donald L. Tucker Center over the past seven seasons. The Seminoles’ winning percentage of nearly 90 percent in conference play since the start of the 2016-17 season has made the Tucker Center one of the toughest places to play for ACC opponents. Florida State lost only two ACC home games (73-69 to Louisville on January 10, 2018 and 80-78 to Duke on January 12, 2019) from the start of the 2016-17 ACC schedule to the end of the 2020-21 ACC schedule . To extrapolate the Seminoles’ winning ways even further, the Seminoles won their last two ACC home games of the 2015-16 season against Notre Dame (77-56 on February 27, 2016) and Syracuse (78-73 on March 5, 2016) to raise their recent conference record at home to 52-6 for a win percentage of up to .897.

LOOK AT THE STATE OF FLORIDA TO…

…Defeat Georgia Tech and win the fourth home game in a row against Georgia Tech. The Seminoles have won each of the last three games played between the two teams in games at the Donald L. Tucker Center;

…Beat Georgia Tech and get his 16e victory in the last 21 games against the Yellow Jackets. Florida State won a series best 10 consecutive games against the Yellow Jackets from December 30, 2007 through February 14, 2015;

…Defeat Georgia Tech and improve the ACC record at the Donald L. Tucker Center to 3-0 during the 2022-23 season. The Seminoles have won both Louisville and Notre Dame at home this season.

SEMINOLES COLLEGE BASKETBALL RECORD OVERTIME WINNING STREAK

Florida State enters Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech after winning an NCAA record 13 straight overtime wins. The Seminoles defeated Duke, 79-78, in overtime on January 18, 2022 in Tallahassee for their all-time college basketball record 13e consecutive victory in overtime. The Seminoles have won all of their overtime decisions since a 101-90 double victory over Syracuse on January 13, 2018 in a game played at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee.

THE STATE OF FLORIDA ON THE BLOCKS

Florida State has earned at least one blocked shot in each of the first 15 games of the season. The Seminoles blocked a season-high 11 shots in their win over Mercer, and a total of seven in their win over Louisville on December 10. Florida State starts its games against Georgia Tech with 17 blocks more than its 15 opponents.

STATE FLORIDA FROM THE FREE WOOF LINE IN ACC PLAY

Florida State has shot at least 80 percent from the free throw line in three of its first four ACC games, going into Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech with a .831 shot from the line in conference play. The Seminoles average 13.5 free throws and shoot more than 12 percentage points better in their first four conference games compared to shooting .710 from the free throw line in their 11 non-conference games.

SEMINOLES AT 81 PERCENT FROM THE FREE THROW LINE IN THE LAST SEVEN MATCHES

Florida State, which made 21 of 26 free throws against Duke on December 31, has shot .810 from the free throw line in its last seven games. Including a perfect nine-of-nine performance in Virginia on December 3, the Seminoles have shot more than 73 percent from the free throw line in each of their games since shooting .857 from the line (12 of 14) against Purdue in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

STEEL OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA

Florida State has a total of seven steals against Duke as of December 31 and has a total of at least seven steals in six different games this season. The Seminoles totaled 11 steals on the season against Siena (November 24) and earned 10 steals in their next game against Stanford (November 25) at the ESPN Events Invitational.

THE STATE OF FLORIDA TAKES BASKETBALL IN NOTRE DAME VICTORY

Florida State limited its turnovers to a season-low five in its win over Notre Dame on December 21 in Tallahassee. The Seminoles’ five turnovers (two in the first half and three in the second half) helped Florida State limit the Fighting Irish to just seven points of turnover and to just six quick break points. Florida State’s five turnovers in its victory over Notre Dame were the fewest by a Florida State team since also five turnovers in its 79–78 overtime victory over Duke at the Donald L. Tucker Center on January 18, 2022.

FLORIDA STATE SCORE

Florida State has scored a minimum of 67 points and has averaged 74.8 points per game in its last five games (374 total points), compared to an average of 65.5 points per game in their first 10 games of the season (655 total points). ). The Seminoles reached the 70-point plateau in just three of their first 10 games with 81 points in their 81–72 victory over Mercer on November 21, 2022.

RECENT DOUBLE-DIGIT 3-POINT FIELD GOALS MADE GAMES

Florida State recorded a season-high 11 3-point field goals against St. Johns in the Orange Bowl Classic on December 17 at the FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida. It was fifth on time in the past two seasons and 45 games that the Seminoles had made double digit 3-point field goals in a single game. Florida State is 4-1 in the past two seasons when they have made at least 10 3-point field goals in one game.